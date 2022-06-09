MedPharm rebrands to “Bud & Mary’s Cannabis”

(Radio Iowa) – The Des Moines-based company which makes medical marijuana products for the state is changing its name. MedPharm Iowa is now called “Bud & Mary’s Cannabis.” Company group president, Lucas Nelson, says they have expanded into Colorado and Michigan, and the change better represents what they do. “We felt...
(Radio Iowa) – A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. Twenty-four-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
(Radio Iowa) – An attorney for the Iowa Utilities Board says the staff is reviewing several items in Carbon Solutions’ proposal to construct approximately 681 miles of pipeline through Iowa to carry liquefied carbon dioxide. A couple of people spoke during the public comment period of the I-U-B meeting about pipeline concerns. Cynthia Hansen and her siblings own a century farm in Shelby County in western Iowa.
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Since its founding in 1975, Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO), which also operates Southwest Iowa Transit Agency (SWITA), has earned a reputation for being an outstanding community partner and transit provider in the region. Now, the organization’s efforts are being recognized statewide. Communications Coordinator C.J. Petersen reports SWIPCO will be recognized as the 2022 Organization of Character by the Robert D. and Billie Ray Center at Drake University, which annually recognizes Iowans who show the Six Pillars of Charcter Counts: trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and good citizenship. Since 2005, the Ray Center has recognized more than 150 Iowans for showing good character.
(Radio Iowa) The director of international development for a manufacturing company based in Pella is in Washington, D.C. this week, urging members of congress to fully fund the U.S. international affairs budget. Daryl Bouwkamp has worked at Vermeer for 30 years. He says having diplomatic and humanitarian missions around the globe benefits trade.
The hottest weather of the year so far is forecast for Iowa today (Monday) and tomorrow. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at noon for the entire state, lasting until 7 o’clock tomorrow night. Meteorologist Kristy Carter, at the National Weather Service, says it’s already steamy and it’s only going to get hotter. “We’re looking at temperatures in the low to upper 90s across central Iowa,” Carter says. “As you get into parts of like southwest and western Iowa, you’re looking at temperatures in the hundreds, and with the dew points that are going to be pretty high today in the 70s, we’re looking at heat indices of 100 to 105.” Carter says there should be a little relief in the high temperatures midweek.
(Radio Iowa) – The three Republicans currently serving in the U.S. House are offering a General Election message focused on President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, addressed delegates at the Iowa Republican Party’s state convention on Saturday. “Hold this administration accountable and take back this country from the liberal progressives,” Feenstra said. Ryan Melton of Nevada is the Democratic Party’s nominee in the fourth congressional district. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, is running for re-election in the new second district. Hinson mentioned Pelosi four times in her convention speech.
(Winterset, Iowa) – Three members of the Madison County Ambulance Service are no longer employed with the county. According to KCCI, the county Board of Supervisors last week, voted to let go of Director Tadd Davis. Davis was put on administrative leave in May pending an investigation. Two other...
ATLANTIC, IOWA – Pizza. Shaved ice. Bubbles. Buses. That sets the scene for SWITA’s planned Transit Fun Day in celebration of Ride Transit Week on June 15th. Community members are invited to join in the fun and celebrate public transit at 1501 SW 7th Street in Atlantic. Starting...
(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s commissioner of elections says early voting in this year’s Primary Election will set a record in a non-presidential year. Secretary of State Paul Pate says more than 73-thousand Iowans voted by absentee ballot. “Redistricting and a lot of districts getting merged now and new faces and then of course we have a U.S. Senate race on the Republican and Democratic sides and a big primary here in the Polk area for a congressional race — I think you put all that together and it’s going to put some people out there to make sure their voice gets heard,” Pate said.
(Radio Iowa) – A southwest Iowa native who sang the theme song for the early 1990’s hit T-V show “Twin Peaks” has died at the age of 65. Julee Cruise also appeared on Twin Peaks as a singer and was featured in both sequels. She recorded four solo albums and toured with the B-52s in 1992, filling in when singer Cindy Wilson took a break from the band. In 2018, Cruise announced on Facebook she was retiring from performing due to systemic lupus.
(Audubon, Iowa) – The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office is getting caught-up on there crime & accident reports. On Monday, they released an update on activities that occurred from January 31st to May 29th. Beginning with the latest information:. On May 29th, Christopher Young, age 39 of Kimballton, was...
(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Transportation is taking public input on the plan to develop a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the state. The D-O-T’s Stuart Anderson says the state will get 50 million in federal dollars over five years for what’s called the program called the National Electric Vehicle infrastructure program. “Part of the requirements to use that funding is that each state develop an infrastructure deployment plan. And that plan was intended to look at where the corridors are in the state that are a priority for installing electric vehicle charging infrastructure,” Anderson says. The state can only use the funds in areas that are designated as alternative fuel corridors.
(Lewis, Iowa) – The Cass County Conservation Board held a youth fishing derby at Cold Springs Park on June 11th 2022. Prizes were awarded for the most overall weight: 1st Dayton Thomas ( 2nd from Right) , 2nd : Ethan Scoles( left), 3rd : Addyson Freerksen (Right). Awards also given for heaviest single fish and longest single fish: Ethan Scoles ( left) , and shortest single fish: Chloe Pendergast (2nd from Left).
(Van Meter, Iowa) – A collision in Dallas County Sunday afternoon, left on man dead and a teenager injured. The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2006 Toyota 4 Runner SUV was traveling west on 360th at around 3-p.m., when it crossed the center line of the road and struck a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle, head-on.
(Atlantic, Iowa) [clarifies some info. in this update] – Two women who are suspects in the theft of a wallet from a Wisconsin woman’s purse late Saturday morning, in Atlantic, are being sought by police. The incident happened at the Walmart store, sometime between 10:30-and 10:53-a.m. The elderly female victim reported she was in an aisle of the store when a woman with an accent came approached her, and asked for help in finding the Alfredo sauce.
(Radio Iowa) – A Carroll County man who was recently acquitted of several poaching charges says he has a warning for deer hunters and questions the tactics of the Iowa D-N-R. Sixty-one-year-old Kenneth Snyder of Glidden was found not guilty on four counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer. Snyder says the experience led him to this advice for hunters. ” I would forewarn anybody who has a European mounted deer on the wall, or a shoulder mount, that if they are asked by our friends at the D-N-R how they got that deer, their five words need to be ‘this deer has been processed.’ If I would have said that the night they interrogated us, there would be no going to court,” Snyder says.
(Shelby, Iowa) – Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Alex Londo reports that at around 6:24-a.m., Monday, the Shelby County 911 Center was notified of a structure fire on Des Moines Street, in Shelby, and that there were possibly people inside the residence. Shelby Fire and Rescue, Minden Fire and...
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic School District Superintendent Steve Barber, Wednesday, told the School Board he’s pleased with the initial positive reaction students and families have with regard to the “Trojan Summer Experience.”. Last month, Mr. Barber said the Trojan Summer Experience focuses on nutrition, academics and enrichment....
(Creston, Iowa) – Police in Creston report a man from Creston was arrested Saturday morning on a drug charge. 68-year-old Francis Charles Weihs was arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia at around 12:50-a.m., at 207 E. Montgomery Street. Weihs was later released from the Union County Jail on a $300 cash or surety bond. At around 2:45-a.m. Saturday, 46-year-old Christopher Sherman Wright, of Creston, was arrested at his residence in the 100 block of W. Ringgold Street, on charges that include Child Endangerment with Substantial Risk, and Domestic Abuse Assault. Wright was later released on a $2,000 cash or surety bond.
Comments / 0