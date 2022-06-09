ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

NCAA Greenville Super Regional information

By ECU Sports Information
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sIho_0g6112pb00

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU Athletics is prepared to welcome a sold-out crowd to Clark-LeClair Stadium for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Super Regional beginning Friday, June 10. Both games on Friday and Saturday will begin at 12:00 p.m.


With high school graduations, football camps, and Super Regional activities on the athletics campus this weekend, fans are encouraged to arrive early. Please be aware with the events going on around campus, parking lots will require a valid parking pass for entry.

PARKING INFORMATION
All parking lots will open three hours before first pitch.

Chairs, grills, tents, and coolers are permitted outside of an individual’s vehicle. Items must fit and remain in the individual’s parking spot. Chairs, grills, tents, and coolers are NOT PERMITTED in empty parking spaces. Individuals that have parking passes in the Williams Jungle but have seats in the stands will need to enter through main gate.

Parking for Super Regional and Pirates Tailgate & Watch Party attendees is available in the Carol Belk Building Parking Lot located off Charles Boulevard at 700 Curry Court. Parking is $10 upon entry to the lot. Parking is limited and, like other lots, will open three hours prior to game time. Spaces will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

GATES OPEN 1 HOUR PRIOR TO FIRST PITCH
Gates will open 1 hour prior to first pitch. Scanners will be used at all gates, so please have your tickets ready to be scanned. Be certain you arrive early to avoid waiting in line and the potential for delayed admittance.

TRAFFIC FLOW FOLLOWING GAME
If you are parked in the Burt Family Premium Lot or Fieldside Lot, please follow the directions below to exit the Grady-White Boats Athletic Campus.

Exit the Burt Family Premium Lot onto Fieldside Dr. At the stop sign, turn right onto Berkely Rd. Take Berkley Rd to Treemont Dr. and turn right. Treemont Drive empties out onto Elm Street. Motorist will be able to turn left or right at the stop sign of Elm and Treemont.

TAILGATE AND WATCH PARTY
Visit Greenville, NC and ECU Athletics will host a Baseball Super Regional Tailgate & Watch Party for this weekend’s games. Fans are invited to attend the free event located on the Howard and Lyn Swain Promenade in the Burt Family Premium Lot. This area is located behind the first base side of Clark-LeClair Stadium.

The Tailgate & Watch Party will be held each day of the Super Regional. Opening times are:

Friday

  • 10 a.m.: Watch Party Opens
  • Noon: First Pitch

Saturday

  • 9 a.m. Watch Party Opens
  • Noon First Pitch

Sunday (if necessary) Times TBA

The event, sponsored by Visit Greenville, NC, will feature an 18-foot viewing screen, tailgate games, food trucks and beverages. Fans are encouraged to bring chairs, coolers, blankets, etc. to enjoy at the event.

Greenville teen to compete for national scholarship

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Greenville native Asa Thurnau will travel to Mobile, Ala., on Monday to participate in the 65th annual Distinguished Young Woman National Finals. Thurnau is one of the 50 representatives competing for over $150,000 in cash scholarships and the chance to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Li earns win at Kinston in playoff

KINSTON, N.C. — Lucy Li went bogey-free on her back nine on Sunday at Kinston Country Club in Kinston to sign for a 2-under 69 and force a playoff with Alexa Pano. Final-round stats The 19-year-old then went on to eagle the first playoff hole to take home her first Epson Tour and first professional […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

The history and significance of Juneteenth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Juneteenth—also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, or the country’s second Independence Day—stands as an enduring symbol of Black American freedom. When Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and fellow federal soldiers arrived in Galveston, a coastal town on Texas’ Galveston Island, on June 19, 1865, it was to issue orders for the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville Grooves is coming to Town Common on Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun in the park. On Friday, from 6-9 p.m. Greenville Grooves will be held at Town Common in Greenville. The event will feature Carrolll Dashiell in honor of African American Music Appreciation Month. The music will be Motown and R&B-themed. It will also feature food trucks, vendors and […]
WNCT

Pano maintains lead heading into final round of Carolina Golf Classic

KINSTON, N.C. — After 54 holes of play at Kinston Country Club, Alexa Pano remains on top at the Carolina Golf Classic. Pano opened her round 3 under through four holes and finished her day bogey-free with six birdies. The rookie looks to secure her first pro victory in tomorrow’s final round. Leaderboard | Final-round […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Marlins, Tobs pick up road wins in Va.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA. — The Morehead City Marlins won 3-0 over the Tri-City Chili Peppers on Saturday to improve their record to 6-5. Tyler Wehrle was excellent all evening for Morehead City, picking up his second win of the season en route to posting six hitless innings that featured six strikeouts. The Tiffin College product […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Marlins top Pilots, Tobs fall short in Va.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC- The Morehead City Marlins used some late-inning heroics to prevail over the Peninsula Pilots, 6-5, on Friday. The Marlins took the lead in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a three-run inning, highlighted by Zack Miller’s RBI double. The score remained 3-1 until the top of the seventh when the Pilots […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

