NCAA Greenville Super Regional information

GREENVILLE, N.C. – ECU Athletics is prepared to welcome a sold-out crowd to Clark-LeClair Stadium for the 2022 NCAA Baseball Super Regional beginning Friday, June 10. Both games on Friday and Saturday will begin at 12:00 p.m.





With high school graduations, football camps, and Super Regional activities on the athletics campus this weekend, fans are encouraged to arrive early. Please be aware with the events going on around campus, parking lots will require a valid parking pass for entry.

PARKING INFORMATION

All parking lots will open three hours before first pitch.



Chairs, grills, tents, and coolers are permitted outside of an individual’s vehicle. Items must fit and remain in the individual’s parking spot. Chairs, grills, tents, and coolers are NOT PERMITTED in empty parking spaces. Individuals that have parking passes in the Williams Jungle but have seats in the stands will need to enter through main gate.

Parking for Super Regional and Pirates Tailgate & Watch Party attendees is available in the Carol Belk Building Parking Lot located off Charles Boulevard at 700 Curry Court. Parking is $10 upon entry to the lot. Parking is limited and, like other lots, will open three hours prior to game time. Spaces will be available on a first come, first serve basis.



GATES OPEN 1 HOUR PRIOR TO FIRST PITCH

Gates will open 1 hour prior to first pitch. Scanners will be used at all gates, so please have your tickets ready to be scanned. Be certain you arrive early to avoid waiting in line and the potential for delayed admittance.



TRAFFIC FLOW FOLLOWING GAME

If you are parked in the Burt Family Premium Lot or Fieldside Lot, please follow the directions below to exit the Grady-White Boats Athletic Campus.



Exit the Burt Family Premium Lot onto Fieldside Dr. At the stop sign, turn right onto Berkely Rd. Take Berkley Rd to Treemont Dr. and turn right. Treemont Drive empties out onto Elm Street. Motorist will be able to turn left or right at the stop sign of Elm and Treemont.



TAILGATE AND WATCH PARTY

Visit Greenville, NC and ECU Athletics will host a Baseball Super Regional Tailgate & Watch Party for this weekend’s games. Fans are invited to attend the free event located on the Howard and Lyn Swain Promenade in the Burt Family Premium Lot. This area is located behind the first base side of Clark-LeClair Stadium.

The Tailgate & Watch Party will be held each day of the Super Regional. Opening times are:

Friday

10 a.m.: Watch Party Opens

Noon: First Pitch

Saturday

9 a.m. Watch Party Opens

Noon First Pitch

Sunday (if necessary) Times TBA



The event, sponsored by Visit Greenville, NC, will feature an 18-foot viewing screen, tailgate games, food trucks and beverages. Fans are encouraged to bring chairs, coolers, blankets, etc. to enjoy at the event.

