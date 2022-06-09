ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Competition is underway to crown a new Miss Iowa

kjan.com
 4 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – A young woman from Iowa who will compete in this year’s Miss America Pageant will be crowned this weekend in Davenport. Rachael Vopatek, president of the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, says there are 30 candidates who will be taking part in a combined program, 14 in the Miss...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 1

kjan.com

The new Miss Iowa is an Urbandale middle school teacher

(Radio Iowa) – A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. Twenty-four-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
kjan.com

Fatal eastern Iowa crash

(Anamosa, Iowa) – A collision Friday afternoon in eastern Iowa’s Jones County claimed the life of a man from Cascade, and resulted in injuries to a man from Hiawatha. The Iowa State Patrol reports a 2014 Chevy Equinox driven by 74-year-old Donald Leo Supple, of Cascade, was traveling westbound on Highway 64, when the vehicle crossed the center line of the road and struck an eastbound 2017 Lincoln Navigator SUV, head-on.
HIAWATHA, IA
kjan.com

Feenstra, Hinson, Miller-Meeks blast Biden, Pelosi rather than their November opponents

(Radio Iowa) – The three Republicans currently serving in the U.S. House are offering a General Election message focused on President Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Congressman Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, addressed delegates at the Iowa Republican Party’s state convention on Saturday. “Hold this administration accountable and take back this country from the liberal progressives,” Feenstra said. Ryan Melton of Nevada is the Democratic Party’s nominee in the fourth congressional district. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, is running for re-election in the new second district. Hinson mentioned Pelosi four times in her convention speech.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Entire state is under Heat Advisory as heat index pushes to 105

The hottest weather of the year so far is forecast for Iowa today (Monday) and tomorrow. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at noon for the entire state, lasting until 7 o’clock tomorrow night. Meteorologist Kristy Carter, at the National Weather Service, says it’s already steamy and it’s only going to get hotter. “We’re looking at temperatures in the low to upper 90s across central Iowa,” Carter says. “As you get into parts of like southwest and western Iowa, you’re looking at temperatures in the hundreds, and with the dew points that are going to be pretty high today in the 70s, we’re looking at heat indices of 100 to 105.” Carter says there should be a little relief in the high temperatures midweek.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Pate says in-person voting went smoothly, EARLY voting set record in non-presidential year

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s commissioner of elections says early voting in this year’s Primary Election will set a record in a non-presidential year. Secretary of State Paul Pate says more than 73-thousand Iowans voted by absentee ballot. “Redistricting and a lot of districts getting merged now and new faces and then of course we have a U.S. Senate race on the Republican and Democratic sides and a big primary here in the Polk area for a congressional race — I think you put all that together and it’s going to put some people out there to make sure their voice gets heard,” Pate said.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

IUB hears concerns about carbon pipeline

(Radio Iowa) – An attorney for the Iowa Utilities Board says the staff is reviewing several items in Carbon Solutions’ proposal to construct approximately 681 miles of pipeline through Iowa to carry liquefied carbon dioxide. A couple of people spoke during the public comment period of the I-U-B meeting about pipeline concerns. Cynthia Hansen and her siblings own a century farm in Shelby County in western Iowa.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

DOT taking input on electric vehicle infrastructure plan

(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Transportation is taking public input on the plan to develop a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the state. The D-O-T’s Stuart Anderson says the state will get 50 million in federal dollars over five years for what’s called the program called the National Electric Vehicle infrastructure program. “Part of the requirements to use that funding is that each state develop an infrastructure deployment plan. And that plan was intended to look at where the corridors are in the state that are a priority for installing electric vehicle charging infrastructure,” Anderson says. The state can only use the funds in areas that are designated as alternative fuel corridors.
IOWA STATE

