Competition is underway to crown a new Miss Iowa

The hottest weather of the year so far is forecast for Iowa today (Monday) and tomorrow. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at noon for the entire state, lasting until 7 o’clock tomorrow night. Meteorologist Kristy Carter, at the National Weather Service, says it’s already steamy and it’s only going to get hotter. “We’re looking at temperatures in the low to upper 90s across central Iowa,” Carter says. “As you get into parts of like southwest and western Iowa, you’re looking at temperatures in the hundreds, and with the dew points that are going to be pretty high today in the 70s, we’re looking at heat indices of 100 to 105.” Carter says there should be a little relief in the high temperatures midweek.

IOWA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO