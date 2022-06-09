Vermont man steals Dartmouth shuttle bus

BERLIN, N.H. – A Leominster woman was seriously hurt Saturday when she crashed her ATV in New Hampshire's Jericho Mountain State Park.Witnesses said the 22-year-old was navigating an "exceptionally rocky and technical" portion of the area when she came around a sharp corner. New Hampshire Fish and Game said the front of the woman's ATV hit a rock and popped in the air. The motion caused the woman to press the throttle too hard, sending her off the back.During the crash, the woman hit a rock and was knocked unconscious.She was rushed to an area hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.Fish and Game said it appears that inexperience on difficult trails is the primary cause of the accident. Alcohol and drugs were not involved in the crash.

LEOMINSTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO