Vermont man steals Dartmouth shuttle bus
Lebanon, NH — On Wednesday, a shuttle bus parked outside of the Emergency Department of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center was stolen. Lebanon Police and...www.mychamplainvalley.com
Lebanon, NH — On Wednesday, a shuttle bus parked outside of the Emergency Department of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center was stolen. Lebanon Police and...www.mychamplainvalley.com
The story talks about someone who stole a bus but the picture caption is about someone abusing a corpse.
Comments / 3