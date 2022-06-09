ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

Durham County Sheriff's Office investigating GPS tracker found on deputy vehicle

WRAL
 4 days ago

This video is not supported on your platform.

www.wral.com

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Man wanted on federal warrant arrested in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted on a federal warrant was arrested in Bladen County. Keith Tarvarus Lesane was arrested on Hwy 87 near the Cumberland County line. On Thursday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Unit was assisting US Federal Parole Agents in attempting to apprehend Lesane.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC prosecutor won’t charge officers in 3 fatal shootings

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor announced Monday that she won’t charge law enforcement officers who fatally shot three people in three separate incidents in January. Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry’s office announced that Deberry has concluded her review of investigations into the shootings and evidence doesn’t support criminal charges. She released […]
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Durham County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Durham County, NC
cbs17

Hillsborough cops seek help in Walmart ‘incident’

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are asking for help identifying three people following what investigators said was an “incident” at the Walmart in Hillsborough. The Hillsborough Police Department posted images to Facebook early Monday of three individuals and a car. Police said the individuals are likely connected...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man on moped hit, killed at intersection of 5th Street, Research Parkway, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a moped was hit and killed on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 1:52 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 5th Street and Research Parkway. Investigators say James Earl Cardwell, 61, of Winston-Salem was on […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

Police release photos after Raleigh bank robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Monday released photos from a bank robbery that happened last week. The robbery was reported June 6 around 12:10 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3500 block of W. Millbrook Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police. Police conducted...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Duplin County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a man was found dead from gunshot wounds. On Wednesday around 10:00 a.m., the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Dollar General near Rones Chapel in the northern part of Duplin County.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

1 taken to hospital after shooting at Cary motel, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police said a man was shot and then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment Sunday evening. The incident was reported around 6:55 p.m. at Motel 6 at 1401 Buck Jones Road, which is just off Walnut Street near U.S. 64, according to a news release from Cary police.
CARY, NC
jocoreport.com

4 Kilos Of Cocaine, Marijuana, Firearm, Moonshine Seized

DUNN – A 66 year-old man is facing charges after the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 1744 Ira B. Tart Road, Dunn, following a multi-agency drug investigation. During the June 10 search warrant, agents located and seized approximately four kilograms of suspected cocaine, approximately...
DUNN, NC
WITN

Man wanted for heroin trafficking in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say a man is wanted for drug trafficking. The Rocky Mount Police Department says they were called to the 700 block of South Pine Street on Saturday at noon in reference to a domestic situation involving Jarroy Dickerson, who had several active felony warrants.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

