ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Zendaya, Taika Waititi, Andrew Garfield Celebrate Their Time 100 Honors

By Christy Piña
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDWrC_0g610hmE00

From stars like Zendaya , Andrew Garfield and Taika Waititi to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 2022’s Time 100 honorees came together at a NYC gala on Wednesday to celebrate their place on the list of the most influential people in the world and stir the attendees to action.

“The temptation of a gathering like this, especially after so much time apart, is to reconnect with the people we know and have missed,” Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal said during his remarks at the Jazz at Lincoln Center. “The opportunity of a gathering like this is to connect with people we’ve never known, never met in fields we can hardly fathom and figure out what we can do together. I urge you to seize that opportunity.”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Miranda Lambert and Mary J. Blige performed, and over the course of the evening, guests were treated to playful bits from host Simu Liu, as well as Quinta Brunson, Dwayne Wade and Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and more. Honorees like Ariana DeBose, Karuna Nundy and President Zelenskyy — who sent in a 10-minute video — gave powerful toasts that touched on things like fighting tyranny, the importance of teachers and a reminder to the LGBTQIA+ community that they are loved.

The LGBTQIA+ community was top of mind for Wade, a 2020 Time 100 honoree, as well. On the red carpet ahead of the gala, he discussed the importance of families continuing to evolve with their LGBTQIA+ loved ones.

“As the world grows, more information is out there, more exposure and experience is out there. We shouldn’t stay where we are. We should always want to move forward,” the retired NBA star said. “I don’t like the conversation of closing a book on a community. I don’t understand how that is reasonable as a human being.”

He also shared that his daughter, Zaya, is constantly showing him what courage looks like with her patience, calmness and the intelligence to know that she has “a lot of people behind her that will do whatever to make sure that she gets to live the life that she was born to live.”

Nadine Smith, Time 100 2022 honoree and the executive director of Equality Florida, which has been fighting the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, says her proudest achievement of the last year is getting people involved in politics who never really considered themselves “political.”

“Just reminding people that how far we’ve come, that it hasn’t always been easy,” Smith told The Hollywood Reporter. “But history shows us that we’ve defeated these kinds of regressive forces in the past, we’ll do it again, and hopefully, we’ll do it swiftly enough that the harm the damage that they are causing will be minimal.”

Though the Time 100 list always highlights the most influential people in the world, every year is different, and the list evolves to meet the news moment, explains Dan Macsai, the editorial director of the annual issue.

“Every year as we assemble it, we look at the news stories that have been driving [the conversation],” Macsai told THR. “This year, of course, we’re looking at what’s happening in Ukraine. We’re looking at what’s happening with the pandemic. So, those were two big news stories you’ll see reflected in addition to all the amazing entertainers and doctors and scientists and politicians.”

The fact that the list of honorees goes beyond stars and includes people who are changing the world in one way or another is the most impressive part for Latin music sensation J Balvin. Balvin was on the list in 2020 but wasn’t able to celebrate then due to the pandemic.

“It’s all of the Avengers here,” he told THR . “You see all these great people that change the world. We’re here not talking about charts. We’re not here talking about selling. We’re here talking about changes, and that’s really beautiful.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Queen Latifah Reveals the Gift Adam Sandler Bought for Her After Their ‘Hustle’ Premiere

Queen Latifah is about to get the chance to walk a mile in Adam Sandler’s shoes. Latifah visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, where she chatted with host Jimmy Kimmel about Hustle, the LeBron James-produced Netflix drama in which she stars opposite Sandler, who plays a struggling basketball scout. Kimmel seemed to find it amusing that the stars play husband and wife in the film, with the host asking her, “Did you ever imagine you’d be playing Adam Sandler’s significant other?”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix's 'Hustle': Film Review'Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe' Drops Film...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Attempts to Crash Wedding

A scene unfolded outside the home of Britney Spears on Thursday afternoon as the singer’s onetime husband, Jason Alexander, was tackled and detained by police for attempting to crash her wedding. Alexander, who married Spears in 2004 in a quickie Las Vegas wedding that lasted only 55 hours before she had it annulled, live-streamed the activity on Instagram. In one clip, Alexander is seen roaming the property and announcing loudly to someone on-site, “Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife,” he says. “I’m here to crash the wedding.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears Marries Sam Asghari...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans Join Ben Affleck’s Untitled Nike Sports Marketing Pic

Ozark star Jason Bateman, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker and Marlon Wayans will join Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in Prime Video’s untitled Nike sports marketing film. The ensemble cast also includes Matthew Maher, Chris Messina, Tom Papa and Julius Tennon in a movie centered around Nike’s long-shot effort to sign Michael Jordan to its shoe company. Affleck will also direct the pic for Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis Set to Receive Kering Women in Motion Award During Cannes Film FestivalMinnie Driver on Why Being Told She Wasn't "Hot Enough" by 'Good Will Hunting' Producer...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Tony Awards: See The Best Looks From The Red Carpet – Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. The 75th annual Tony Awards has kicked off with the official red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast on CBS, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+, beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. 75th Annual Tony Awards: Deadline’s Full Coverage The top-line presenters include Andrew Garfield, Laurence Fishburne, Nathan Lane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bowen Yang, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Hudson and, in a rare appearance, both Paris and Prince Jackson, the children of MJ subject Michael Jackson. The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Edward Felsenthal
Person
Karuna Nundy
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Zendaya
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Christopher Walken
Person
Timothee Chalamet
FASHION Magazine |

Sydney Sweeney’s Micro-mini + More MTV Movie & TV Awards Looks

Popcorn trophies, Paris Hilton and more moments that have us asking, what year is it?. The MTV Movie & TV Awards has been creating viral moments before social media was even really a thing. Take the 2005 show, when Best Kiss winners Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams recreated their dramatic smooch from The Notebook on stage as Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved” played over cheers (including those from celebrities like Hillary Duff and Lindsay Lohan). Is there anything more quintessentially early 2000s than that?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares Racy Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, appear to be enjoying themselves on vacation. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model appear to be enjoying themselves overseas. Padgett, who's been dating Rodriguez for a couple of months, has been sharing photos and videos of the trip on her...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time 100#Lincoln Center#Lgbtqia
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Reportedly Embarrassed About One Specific Detail In 'Top Gun: Maverick', Insider Spills

Say it ain't so!Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer spilled the beans that despite Tom Cruise's widespread reputation for doing his own complicated and dangerous stunts on set, the actor was not allowed to fly the F-18 Super Hornet in the highly anticipated action sequel. Cruise takes pride in his abilities as a stuntman as well as an performer of the arts. Previously calling himself an "aerobatic pilot," he once stated he's done "more aerial sequences than any other actor."However, the U.S. Navy was reportedly uncomfortable with allowing the Mission Impossible star to pilot the $70 million military aircraft without...
MOVIES
TVLine

Philip Baker Hall Dead at 90; Many TV Roles Included The Loop, Seinfeld

Click here to read the full article. Veteran character actor Philip Baker Hall, whose TV credits includes The Loop, Modern Family and Falcon Crest, died on Sunday. He was 90. “My neighbor, friend, and one of the wisest, most talented and kindest people I’ve ever met, Philip Baker Hall, died peacefully last night. He was surrounded by loved ones,” Hall’s friend and Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer shared on Twitter. “The world has an empty space in it.” Having not started acting until age 30, Hall first guested on myriad TV series such as Good Times, Man From Atlantis, M*A*S*H and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp to Return as Jack Sparrow? ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Producer Says ‘Not at This Point’

Click here to read the full article. “Pirates of the Caribbean” producer Jerry Bruckheimer reminded fans in a recent interview with The Sunday Times that the future of his Disney mega-franchise does not currently include Johnny Depp. The actor appeared as Jack Sparrow in all five “Pirates of the Caribbean,” earning an Oscar nomination for “Curse of the Black Pearl.” The most recent “Pirates” movie, “Dead Men Tell No Tales,” was released in 2017. Bruckheimer said two “Pirates” scripts are currently in development, but neither include Depp’s former franchise mainstay. “Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Aquaman 2: All of Amber Heard's Scenes Have Reportedly Been Removed

The past week was a huge turning point for the life and career of Amber Heard as she lost the multi-million defamation case her former husband Johnny Depp filed against her. While the actress made it clear that she's appealing the case, there's been ongoing speculation with regard to her future as an actress, especially in the DC Extended Universe.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jada Pinkett-Smith Heartbreak: Will Smith's Wife 'A Boss From Hell'? Chris Rock Reportedly Ignored Red Table Talk Host's Plea Of Reconciliation After The Shocking Oscars Slap Scandal In March

Will Smith is reportedly trying to get on with his life after a shocking incident at the 94th Oscars Awards in which the husband of Jada Pinkett-Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock. Since then, the King Richard actor has kept a low profile and stayed away from the limelight with very minimal appearances.
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Apparently Has A British Boyfriend

Can an A-list movie star not hug his glamorous female lawyer these days without the internet asking if they’re an item?. Johnny Depp, 58, who, lest we forget, is locked in the last throes of a vicious £40m defamation trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has been linked to Camille Vasquez, 38, the pick from his vast team of expensive lawyers from the major international firm Brown Rudnick — at least as far as Depp’s legion of online fans are concerned.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’: This Episode Made Jerry Seinfeld ‘Very Uncomfortable’

In 1989, the first episode of Seinfeld aired, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, and Michael Richards. The quartet played a group of friends living in New York who led extraordinarily average lives in the Big Apple. Famously a “show about nothing,” Seinfeld was simply the story of these four people and the “excruciating minutiae” of their daily lives.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Val Kilmer’s Daughter Speaks Out About Him Reprising Role for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

There’s a lot to look forward to ahead of the premiere of Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” Aside from real-life aerial stunts and a sure-to-be captivating plot, “Top Gun” fans can not only look forward to seeing a star-studded cast; they can also look forward to the return of the film original star Val Kilmer, who reprises his role as Maverick’s former rival, Iceman.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy