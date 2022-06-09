ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officers carry Special Olympics torch through Ventura County during benefit run

By Staff reports
Law enforcement officers from agencies around Ventura County teamed up in running shoes to carry a flame for the Special Olympics Southern California Torch Run on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday's run started in the morning at Ventura City Hall, with the torch traveling through Oxnard and Port Hueneme to Mugu Rock, then down Pacific Coast Highway to the county line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zvjO5_0g6108AA00

Officers from police departments in Ventura, Oxnard and Port Hueneme took part along with personnel from the county sheriff's and probation agencies, the FBI, the California Highway Patrol, the CSU Channel Islands police force, California State Parks rangers and staff from Naval Base Ventura County and the U.S. Air Force.

Late Wednesday afternoon, local legwork continued with Simi Valley police taking the torch from Bates Road, near Rincon Point and La Conchita, down PCH, where Ventura County District Attorney's personnel finished the run at Emma Wood State Beach.

The Ventura County torch run was among several regional events this year in May and June, where law enforcement officers helped raise funds for Special Olympics Southern California programs and athletes.

More information about the nonprofit's activities and ways to donate can be found at sosc.org , with a link to the 2022 torch run under the "Who We Are" tab.

