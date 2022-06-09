Korb: Ruling on ordinance limiting city comm. disappointing

On 6/2/2022, the Salina Police Department Crisis Negotiations (CNT) Team participated in the 11th Annual Crisis Negotiator’s Challenge in Columbia, Missouri. This training is sponsored by the Missouri Association of Crisis Negotiators. The CNT participated in the 8-hour event in an independently graded, scenario-driven activity. The scenario was based on a true-life event where CNT skills were tested, and resulted in a successful peaceful resolution after hours of negotiations. The CNT team composition, for this training, was Primary Negotiator - Sergeant Scott Hogeland; Coach/Secondary - Officer Chris Venables; Boards/Intelligence Officer - Sergeant Tim Brown, and Administrative Officer - Detective Randy Constantino, and Lieutenant Dave Villanueva as the Team Leader.

SALINA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO