MACON, Ga. — Bibb County authorities found a body in the woods off Romeiser Drive in Macon, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. The body was located deep in the woods behind the America's Best Value motel located near Eisenhower Parkway, according to Jones. He said it appeared the body had been in the woods for a long time, but could not confirm the sex or the race of the person.

MACON, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO