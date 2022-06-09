ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Common Ground Grief Center to host clambake fundraiser

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sRc27_0g60yyVN00

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Common Ground Grief Center, at 67 Taylor Ave. in Manasquan, will hold its second annual clambake fundraiser on Thursday, June 16 at Martell’s Tiki Bar in Point Pleasant Beach. Over 800 people are expected to attend.

The Common Ground Grief Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides on-going peer support groups for children, teenagers and young adults who have experienced the death of their parent, primary caregiver or sibling.

The center also provides a support group for the parent/caregiver of the children and teens who attend the program.

“All services are free of cost to participating families. Common Ground Grief Center relies on fundraisers, grants, foundations and individual contributions in order to sustain services at no cost to families,” according to a press release.

“This year’s fundraiser promises to be even more spectacular than last year’s event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will be entertained with music by The Eddie Testa Band, a Jersey Shore favorite who has an impressive musical background,” the release stated.

The program portion of the event will begin at 7 p.m. with several children and teens who will share their stories of loss and healing.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Family Fun

Koradigo Cove Park in Barnegat NJ

Koradigo Cove Park Playground in Barnegat, New Jersey, formerly Koradigo Cove Pirate Park is a fenced-in park with a large area of playgrounds, with many ways to have fun. If you’re looking for a great playground in Ocean County then this is definitely the place for you. Barnegat Township...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
City
Manasquan, NJ
thecoaster.net

In Asbury Park Students Receive Technician License Before They Even Graduate

Asbury Park High School students are (from left) Oneid’Harley Alexandre, Ariadne Garcia, Laysha Cajero, Jacqueline Olivera–Montes and Graciela Martinez-Osorio with instructor Sara Gogan. Asbury Park High School has several academies – Allied Health, Dream, Engineering and Law and Public Safety — designed to prepare its students to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clambake#Fundraisers#Common Ground#Charity#Martell S Tiki Bar#The Eddie Testa Band
Jersey Family Fun

Ed Brown Playground in Belmar NJ

The Ed Brown playground in Belmar, located at Maclearie Park, is one of the most exciting playgrounds my kids have been to. With a fun transportation theme, the kids will love bouncing from train to airplane, pretending they are the conductor or the pilot, ready for their next adventure. The...
BELMAR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Charities
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Seafood Restaurants on Long Beach Island NJ

Whether you're looking for some of the freshest seafood on Long Beach Island, NJ, or just want to grab a quick bite after relaxing on the beach, you've come to the right place! We've reviewed the best seafood restaurants on Long Beach Island, including Howard's Seafood Restaurant, Pinky Shrimp's Seafood Company, Ship Bottom Shellfish, and Black Whale Bar & Fish House.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Juneteenth celebrations planned throughout New Jersey

“By celebrating Juneteenth, we acknowledge our past while keeping an eye toward our shared future,” is the way Somerset County Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson explains it. “Accepting our country’s history doesn’t mean we are stuck in the past. We as a community are smarter and more resilient when we take advantage of our diversity and work together to build a better future.”
POLITICS
94.3 The Point

Recreational Dispensary Will Officially Open This Week In Monmouth County, NJ

I had my first New Jersey dispensary experience the other day. I was out west for a wedding, so during some down time my buddies and I stopped at Zen Leaf in Lawrence Township. I was amazed to see what a legit operation running a dispensary is. There was a huge line with a ton of workers running around helping customers. It was unique to see recreational marijuana sales actually happening in New Jersey. This is the future.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Strollos Italian Ice In Belmar, New Jersey Gets A Smack In The Face

What's the difference between hard and soft-serve ice cream? Thanks to our friends at Praline's Ice Cream we were able to figure it out:. Soft serve ice cream has less milk fat and more air than harder ice cream. If soft serve ice cream has the right amount of air, it will have a whitish color. When air is added, the ice cream becomes fluffy and the large molecules allow it to reflect white light, which gives it a white color. This white color means the ice cream is of better quality than soft serve ice cream with less air. Hard ice cream is usually served at -12 degrees Celsius. Soft serve ice cream is served at -6 degrees Celsius. A difference of only 6 degrees makes soft serve ice cream much softer and creamier.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy