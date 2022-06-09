Common Ground Grief Center to host clambake fundraiser

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Common Ground Grief Center, at 67 Taylor Ave. in Manasquan, will hold its second annual clambake fundraiser on Thursday, June 16 at Martell’s Tiki Bar in Point Pleasant Beach. Over 800 people are expected to attend.

The Common Ground Grief Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides on-going peer support groups for children, teenagers and young adults who have experienced the death of their parent, primary caregiver or sibling.

The center also provides a support group for the parent/caregiver of the children and teens who attend the program.

“All services are free of cost to participating families. Common Ground Grief Center relies on fundraisers, grants, foundations and individual contributions in order to sustain services at no cost to families,” according to a press release.

“This year’s fundraiser promises to be even more spectacular than last year’s event. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees will be entertained with music by The Eddie Testa Band, a Jersey Shore favorite who has an impressive musical background,” the release stated.

The program portion of the event will begin at 7 p.m. with several children and teens who will share their stories of loss and healing.

