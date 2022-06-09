ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Horford's Sister Has A Viral Tweet About Boston Fans

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

Al Horford's sister (Anna Horford) sent out a tweet on Thursday afternoon. The Boston Celtics have a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Boston Celtics beat the Golden State Warriors by a score of 116-100 to take Game 3 of the series.

They now have a 2-1 lead, and on Friday night Game 4 will be played back at the TD Garden in Boston.

On Thursday afternoon, Al Horford's sister (Anna Horford) had a viral tweet about Boston fans.

(Anna) Horford's tweet: "People try so hard to villainize Boston’s fan base when the behavior from our fans is pretty much on par with just about every other team in the NBA. Passion is everywhere. Vulgarity is everywhere. Like it or not, it’s part of the game - always has been."

This is Horford's second tenure with the Celtics, and he has also played for the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

It's also his first time in his career that he has made the NBA Finals.

