3 people died in a shooting at a Maryland manufacturing facility, officials say

By Jonathan Franklin
 4 days ago

The suspect is no longer a threat to the community, officials say. Multiple federal agencies, including the FBI and ATF, have responded to assist local police.

IN THIS ARTICLE
