Pirates insider says Oneil Cruz could be back with Pirates before next homestand

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) The waiting may be over sooner rather than later for the return of Oneil Cruz in the MLB.

According to Pirates’ insider Jason Mackey, he wouldn’t be surprised is Cruz was called up before the next home stand.

Mackey joined the Cook and Joe Show on Thursday and talked about the Pirates prospect.

“Soon,” Mackey said. “[When] the next home stand rolls around it would not shock me if he was in Pittsburgh.”

Cruz has been sitting around in Triple-A waiting on his call to the Majors.

Mackey stated that it made sense Cruz wasn’t up earlier in the season’ Cruz was chasing a lot of pitches and strikeout too much.

Cruz has begun to turn his play around and put up outstanding Triple-A numbers.

Through 45 games with the Indianapolis Indians in 2022, Cruz has picked up 40 hits, eight home runs, and 28 RBIs.

His batting average sits at .225 this season.

A new call up for Cruz would not be his first time in the MLB; he appeared in a pair of games in 2021 making one of his three hits a home run.

Another point of contention that kept Cruz from being called up this season has been his play in the field.

A natural shortstop, the Pirates organization has been trying to give Cruz reps in the outfield.