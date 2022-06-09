15 Ideas To Spice Up A Boring Garden

A gorgeous garden doesn’t only look great – it smells good, too. Here’s what to grow to make the most of all your senses. Walking through the garden – ideally barefoot, feeling the earth beneath your feet – and catching a heady scent of something in flower is such a pleasure. It is very easy to be led by the eye when it comes to plants and flowers, but when you also involve other senses, the garden becomes an immersive place, and this changes how you move through it. Flower scents are not there to please humans, though. It’s there to attract the pollinators: a delicious-smelling plant can sing with bees. And it’s not only flowers that have a smell; leaves can be heavenly too.

