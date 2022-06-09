ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Rep. Dean Phillips says threats forced him to move recently and Congress needs to act on security

By Chad Hartman, Lindsey Peterson
 4 days ago

A Minnesota Congressman says he was forced to move recently because of a threat made against him. Representative Dean Phillips (D) telling Chad Hartman on WCCO Radio that threats against public officials are getting out of control.

We are being subject to threats by disgusting, horrifying antipatriotic people in this country in no small part,” said Phillips. “I had to move recently, Chad, because we were subject to horrifying, horrifying despicable threats, every single one of us, Democrats and Republicans.”

Phillips was not specific in describing the threats but it’s another example of extremists targeting both politicians and judges.

“I agree with Minority Leader McCarthy (R). I’m frustrated. Members of both parties are frustrated,” Phillips said. “This is an epidemic of fear and violence we hav to prevent. God forbid, political violence that I think we’re at the precipice of. It’s not just Supreme Court Justices. Its governors, legislators, city council members, school board members, it’s members of Congress.”

A man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested Wednesday near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house in Maryland after threatening to kill the justice.

This has led to calls in Congress for increased security for the justices, which Representative Phillips told WCCO he does support.

It isn’t just at the national level as last week Douglas Uhde, 56, shot former Juneau County, Wisconsin Circuit Judge John Roemer in Roemer’s home in New Lisbon, before shooting himself, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital where he had been on life support. He has since died in prison.

Uhde also had a list of other prominent figures he allegedly planned to kill.

Comments / 3

