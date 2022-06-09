VIDEO: Team Florida gymnasts go for the gold at Special Olympics USA Games Team Florida gymnasts go for the gold at Special Olympics USA Games

ORLANDO, Fla. — Team Florida has had a big week in gymnastics during the Special Olympics USA Games.

After a few days, Adrian Eusebio is going to need a bigger trophy case.

Eusebio is a Team Florida gymnast, and took gold in the men’s level 3 all-around competition and on the pommel horse. He also had a shot at three more medals on the final day of competition, chasing gold in the vault, parallel bars and high bar.

“I did have a couple mistakes here and there, but I kept going,” Eusebio said.

Several of his teammates also won medals this week, but Team Florida coach Mike Mihalic said it’s the overall experience that the athletes will carry with them forever.

Eusebio and the rest of the athletes won’t find out if they won any of Thursday’s events until the award ceremony tomorrow morning.

