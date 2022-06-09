ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, NC

Summer Community Health Fair

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease accept our invitation to come visit our upcoming Summer Community Health & Wellness Fair that has been set for...

Brevard Files Lawsuit Against HCA for 7 WNC Counties

The City of Brevard has filed a lawsuit alleging that HCA Healthcare has attempted to monopolize medical services in 7 Western North Carolina counties leading to inflated prices, lower quality of care and loss of services. According to Carolina Free Press the lawsuit states, “HCA purchased Mission’s assets, in significant part, because Mission had monopoly power in the (general acute care) market in the Asheville Region — monopoly power that HCA knew it could exploit to maintain and enhance Mission’s monopoly power in the relevant markets.” The relevant markets include, Mitchell, Yancey, Madison and McDowell in our area plus Buncombe, Transylvania and Macon counties where HCA owns 70 to 90% of the counties’ acute care providers. Some of the problems include: fear that local hospitals will become just emergency rooms making most services only available in Asheville, closure in 2019 of rehab, primary care and chemotherapy services, numerous physicians leaving, understaffed units, doctors required to bill on number of patients instead of quality of care, inflated prices causing this region’s residents to have to pay 75 to 100% more for a procedure than its average cost in North Carolina.
BREVARD, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Jack E. Howell Sr.

Jack E. Howell Sr., age 85, of NC 80 Bakersville, NC passed away June 11, 2022. A native of Mitchell County, NC he was a son of the late Cling and Jessie Cook Howell. Jack was a member of Silver Chapel Baptist Church, he loved the Lord, loved the mountains and mountain people. He also loved the beauty of nature and enjoyed working in his garden.
BAKERSVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Clarence “C.W.” William Wright, Sr

Clarence “C.W.” William Wright, Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland, NC and loved to ride his Jeeps and motorcycles. Born in Powdermill his life took him up and down the East Coast driving for various companies before he settled in Spear, NC to work construction and security and raise his family while telling stories to anyone who would listen. His life was full of love, teasing and adventures up and down the mountains.
NEWLAND, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 6/5 – 6/12/22

Joshua Randal Burleson, 44 of Burnsville, NC. Lieutenant Detective A. Beam arrested Burleson for felony possess Schedule IV and possess Methamphetamine. He was issued $30,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 7/13/2022. Citations issued:. Joshua Randal Burleson, 44 of Burnsville, NC. Deputy L. Tipton cited Burleson for operating...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
Deadly Crash in Marion

A two-vehicle crash left one person dead and two others airlifted to Mission Hospital Saturday afternoon, June 11. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the accident occurred just before 5 p.m. Saturday when a Mazda CX5 driven by 48 year old Michelle Black, of Williston, South Carolina, was traveling northbound on NC-226 in Marion, near Tatertown Loop.
MARION, NC

