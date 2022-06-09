ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico lawmakers speak ahead of January 6th Committee hearing

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQ6SA_0g60xt7x00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico lawmakers are speaking ahead of tonight’s January 6th committee hearing.

“It’s crucial that the American people actually know the truth about what happened on January 6th. And that those who are responsible are held accountable. And that’s what these committee hearings are all about. That’s what tonight is about,” said Rep. Melanie Stansbury.

Hearings guide: What to know as the Jan. 6 panel goes public

Senator Ben Ray Lujan provided a statement saying, “The truth always comes out in the end. What happened on January 6 cannot ever be forgotten, nor our democracy be taken for granted. This was a planned attack on our Capitol to subvert the results of a free and fair election. Those who participated in this coup must be held accountable.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to Republican Congresswoman Yvette Herrell and Democratic Senator Martin Heinrich for their thoughts, they did not respond. A spokesperson for Congresswoman Teresa Leger Fernandez said they were working to send a statement but it did not arrive by deadline.

Comments / 19

Raven The Black Bird
4d ago

January 6th is a false flag that was done by our own government but the people who work for the government because there's a lot of video evidence of people who were working for a government that was threatening elected officials senators and congressman in congresswomen that they would block their way to get to the Capitol all these people that literally said that this was an insurrection were lying even CNN and MSNBC and network news we're all telling the same story of Russian collusion that was false in fabricated by Hillary Clinton's lawyer that was campaigning for her and the people that literally were doing this attack are antifa BLM are the same people that were doing the riots

Reply
5
505
3d ago

and you wonder why they tried. look how dementia Joe has destroyed America. the Jan 6th people were only trying to preserve America....

Reply
3
KRQE News 13

State to receive $13.7 million in prescription pricing settlement

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state has reached a settlement with a St. Louis-based company over prescription pricing for the state’s Medicaid program. The Centene Corporation has agreed to pay $13.7 million after the attorney general says it added fees and did not pass on retail discounts to Centennial care. Those funds will go into the state’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless camp in neighborhood, Marine killed from NM, Hot and dry, Gun buyback, Race Amity Festival

Monday’s Top Stories Holly Holm enshrined into International Boxing Hall of Fame HSI agents find woman captive in Anthony trailer Witnesses catch man throw Molotov cocktail at house New housing developments set for Taos US: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine appears effective for kids under 5 Boston transit agency to use sensors to tackle public urination on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

After a heated primary, New Mexico’s November election could be brutal

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Following a contentious June primary election in key races like the Republican nomination for New Mexico Governor and the Democratic nomination for Attorney General, the forecast is full for more political mudslinging in the November general election. That’s the take from KRQE Political Analyst Gabe Sanchez, who spoke to KRQE News 13’s Chris […]
ELECTIONS
KRQE News 13

What New Mexico’s election results reveal about state voters

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Over 200,000 New Mexicans cast ballots to decide which candidates will square-off this November. You probably already know some of the results. But do you know which precincts voted for winning candidates? To dive deeper into the results of the 2022 primary election, KRQE News 13 mapped and analyzed the unofficial results […]
