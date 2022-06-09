Book review: ‘Ellie and the Harp Maker’ by Hazel Prior

A 67-year-old first-time crowdsurfer has been hailed as a rock’n’roll inspiration after being carried to the front of the audience at a concert in Manchester. The Killers halted their show at Old Trafford cricket ground at the weekend after their frontman, Brandon Flowers, noticed a white-haired man in a red fleece had been carried over the security barriers. He was bleeding in the head, having been dropped after clearing the moshpit.

