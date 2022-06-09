In Kensington drug bust, cops arrest 23, seize 29 guns, 90,000 doses of heroin, fentanyl

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A six-month investigation has led to the shutdown of a massive illegal drug operation in Kensington. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says 23 people have been arrested, and agents seized nearly 90,000 doses of heroin and fentanyl and confiscated 29 guns, including three assault rifles.

“I know that some members of the Kensington community will be really grateful for this work. And I also know that some others may say that it isn’t enough in terms of what Kensington faces, day in and day out. I get that, and I hear them,” Shapiro said.

“Neighbors open the doors again. And they walked out on their porches, they walked up on the street corners and they thanked our agents. And they thanked the Philadelphia police. They said thanks for letting us come back out in safety and security again. Those are the people we are fighting for every single day.“

Officials accuse Curtis Coates, Sr., and his son Curtis Coates, Jr., of leading the drug operation, taking over several city blocks and charging dealers rent.

Investigators say they charged as much as $3,000 per block. As much as $30,000 was being brought in per week.

Shapiro says Pennsylvania’s gun laws need to change and more police officers need to be hired.

The investigation that led to the bust is part of the Kensington Initiative, which was formed In 2018, allowing local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to work together to target major criminal drug organizations in the neighborhood.