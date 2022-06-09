Gas prices pushing Triangle drivers into buying, considering electric vehicles

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gas prices across the country are on the rise.

Thursday, AAA reported national average prices reaching $4.97 per gallon. Over at the Exxon on Atlantic Ave. in Raleigh, gas prices hit $4.67 per gallon.

Resident Kendall Jiles told CBS 17 it typically takes him about $30 to fill up his tank. But Thursday was much different.

“This car? About $60,” Jiles said. “This is a small car so imagine a big truck. That’s at least $100-$200 just to fill it up.”

GasBuddy announced the national average price of gas in the U.S. has surpassed $5 per gallon, leaving headaches for some drivers.

“I just adapt,” resident Chassie Ray said. “It’s not really something that anybody’s happy about, but we have to adapt to the change.”

The high prices forced some drivers such as Jason Price to hold back a little when it comes to filling up the tank.

“I’m only budgeting like $100 every time we do our budget cycles so it gets me close,” Price said. “I used to have extra left over but not so much anymore.”

Additionally, the rising gas prices are leading some to consider electric vehicles.

The Biden-Harris Administration announced steps today to build the first-ever network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the country.

When driver Jake Poysti bought his Tesla last year he told me he wasn’t expecting gas prices to spike a year later. He said he’s happy to be driving electric.

“Not paying for gas at five bucks or whatever it is really, definitely a big bonus and helps with the budget,” Poysti said.

As an electric vehicle driver, he said there’s a need for more chargers in central North Carolina and in Raleigh.

“North Hills has a decent number, but other places like that, Crabtree Mall doesn’t have any, (or) really any places where people come often.”

Why are electric vehicles becoming so popular?

John Hiester, the owner of Hiester Automotive Group, took us on a ride along in the new electric Chevrolet Bolt to show us himself.

“When you’re slowing down in this car, it’s charging the battery, so the technology is advancing so fast.”

Hiester said right now electric vehicles make up two-three percent of the industry, but he expects to see more as the demand becomes even greater and more technology like charging stations become available.

“They are efficient, they have less moving parts so it’s a great direction for us to go we’re headed that way,” Hiester said.

Additionally, GasBuddy analysts said even though prices have gone up the demand is still there, and that means there is a high probability prices could go even higher in the weeks ahead.

