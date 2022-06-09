[UPDATE 3:21 p.m.: Hwy 211 Closed] Vehicle Vs Tractor Near Ferndale, One Injured

Press release from California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Humboldt-Del Norte Unit:. In preparation for the upcoming fire season the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE), Humboldt-Del Norte Unit, in conjunction with the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR), and California Conservation Corps. (CCC), Fire crews from Alder, Eel River, and Parlin Fork Conservation Camps, along with High Rock Fire Center and the CCC Fortuna Center will hold their annual Redwood Coast Fire Preparedness Exercises on Tuesday, June 14th and Wednesday, June 15th, 2022. This partnership of state agencies provides a large force of trained crews for all types of emergency incident mitigation and resource conservation projects.
