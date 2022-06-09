YMCA hosts Pedal for a Purpose fundraiser

A local police department is looking to do what they can to get more recruits as the hiring environment for police officers is currently challenging. Milton Police Department Police Chief Scott Marquardt says all departments around the nation, including theirs, are seeing less applicants. Marquardt says last time the MPD ran a hiring process, they struggled to find candidates already with their academy certification. He says for the first time last fall, they sponsored recruits through the police academy, which will become a new part of their process going forward to hopefully get more people into the hiring pool. He says when they restrict it to just those with academy, they were seeing single digits of those applying with the MPD. A written test for all applicants was Friday with more steps to go in the MPD’s hiring process.

MILTON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO