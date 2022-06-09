ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

YMCA hosts Pedal for a Purpose fundraiser

 4 days ago

The YMCA of Northern Rock County is raising money for the Bert Blain Memorial Heart Walk with the second...

The Sandwich Bar hosts Negronis for Tony

A downtown Janesville restaurant is raising money for HealthNet of Rock County. Sandwich Bar Co-Owner Joan Neeno says “Negronis for Tony” will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. on June 25th, which is Anthony Bordain’s birthday. Neeno says all of the funds from food and...
JANESVILLE, WI
Walworth County experiences surge in tourism

The State Department of Tourism releases the economic impact tourism report for 2021. Whitewater’s Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Executive Director Kellie Carper says the department released information June 8 that Wisconsin experienced tourism increase in 2021. Carper says they wanted to join the celebration, saying Whitewater, as an outdoor recreation hub, also experienced a record year for tourism coming off the pandemic. She says Walworth County faired well with all 72 Wisconsin counties experiencing double digit increases in tourism spending comparing 2021 to 2020. Walworth County ranked sixth in the state for direct traveler spending. They saw a significant increase county-wide and local county communities can benefit from that with increased tax revenues and tourism traffic fueling great business growth.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
Unique license plate considered evidence in hit-and-run

A decorative license plate may help lead Beloit police to a hit-and-run driver. Police say the plate, looking like it was from Texas and reading ME LA PELAN, was left behind after a crash about 9:15 a.m. May 31st at the intersection of House and Cleveland Streets. Officers say the victim’s vehicle was spun around in a complete circle as the pick-up truck driver sped off. Police say the crash was caused by the suspect running through a stop sign. Police are hoping to hear from someone knowing who belongs to the unique license plate.
BELOIT, WI
Milton Police Department looks for a new recruit

A local police department is looking to do what they can to get more recruits as the hiring environment for police officers is currently challenging. Milton Police Department Police Chief Scott Marquardt says all departments around the nation, including theirs, are seeing less applicants. Marquardt says last time the MPD ran a hiring process, they struggled to find candidates already with their academy certification. He says for the first time last fall, they sponsored recruits through the police academy, which will become a new part of their process going forward to hopefully get more people into the hiring pool. He says when they restrict it to just those with academy, they were seeing single digits of those applying with the MPD. A written test for all applicants was Friday with more steps to go in the MPD’s hiring process.
MILTON, WI
John Clinton Doe may finally be identified

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office may have finally solved the mystery of who’s skeletal remains were found in a wooded area along Turtle Creek back in 1995. The sheriff’s office has repeatedly reviewed the case and often used new technology in the hopes of identifying the deceased. In 2018, the sheriff’s office contacted the DNA Doe Project for assistance and crucial leads discovered through that process led them to the University of North Texas; Center for Human Identification for assistance. In May of this year, additional samples were sent to the University of North Texas and officials now say DNA testing results are available. The sheriff’s office intends to release the findings during a news conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
ROCK COUNTY, WI

