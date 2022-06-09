Read full article on original website
Related
WVNT-TV
Local art teacher lets students lead the classroom in Princeton
Local art teacher lets students lead the classroom in Princeton. Local art teacher lets students lead the classroom …. Local art teacher lets students lead the classroom in Princeton. Community searches for answers after medical facility …. Community searches for answers after medical facility closes. When to stay home if...
WVNT-TV
Bill Gates visits West Virginia, considers building nuclear reactors
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Business magnate and philanthropist Bill Gates visited Kanawha County, West Virginia, today, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 to look into a possible new site for his power company’s nuclear reactors. Gates joined U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to tour the site of an old coal-fired...
WVNT-TV
Greenbrier East Men's Soccer Looking For Sponsors
Greenbrier East Men’s Soccer Looking For Sponsors. Greenbrier East Men’s Soccer Looking For Sponsors. Greenbrier East Men’s Soccer Looking For Sponsors.
WVNT-TV
Light accumulation of snow appearing likely for region Friday
Tonight is a mostly cloudy night on the way and it’s not as cold, with temperatures down around freezing. Wednesday brings more clouds into the picture, with a few showers around by the afternoon with a warm front lifting north. It’s a mild day, with highs in the lower 50s.
WVNT-TV
Mostly cloudy skies won’t stop our thermometers rising Tuesday
Tuesday will be a mix of sunshine and clouds kind of day as high pressure makes its way in. As winds shift out of the southwest, temps will start to climb after a frosty morning from the 20s into the mid and upper 40s. A few spots in the lowlands will make a good run at the 50 degree mark. The cloudy skies will keep the warmth around after sunset making for a comfortable evening.
Comments / 0