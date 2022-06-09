ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell County, NC

Penland School of Crafts Auction

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenland School of Craft will host an auction of student and instructor work made during the school’s current...

my40.tv

Why are Asheville City pools not open yet?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With record-setting temperatures headed our way this week, many people are looking to cool off in the pool. Asheville City pools aren't open for the season and one viewer reached out to News 13 for an update. "Why is Recreation Park Pool not open for...
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

Christian Veterinary Mission provides services in Cherokee

For two days, pet parents lined up with their cats and dogs at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds for veterinary services. Volunteers with the Christian Veterinary Mission, based in Washington state, provided the services on the Qualla Boundary for the first time on June 10-11. “We share Christ’s love through veterinary...
CHEROKEE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New $44 million rec center debuts in Lake Norman area

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Don’t let the bland name fool you: The Northern Regional Recreation Center opening next week is already a hit. Hundreds of residents have come in for preview tours of the $44 million center in Cornelius — and at least 200 have signed up for monthly memberships ranging from $22 to $65.
CORNELIUS, NC
my40.tv

Oakley shuts down street for some safe fun during 'Open Streets Oakley' event

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The "Open Streets Oakley" neighborhood event took place Sunday afternoon, June 12, where Thompson Street from Glendale Avenue to Stoner were closed to vehicles. The Oakley Neighborhood Association set out to answer the question, "How would our neighborhood and city be different with more sidewalks,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
hendersonville.com

31st Annual Hendersonville Antique & Vintage Show

Downtown Hendersonville is the place to be on Saturday, June 11, for the 31st Annual Antique & Vintage Show!. Vendors from around the region will have a variety of antiques, vintage décor, art, mid-century modern, industrial, upcycle, handmade and collectibles. The 31st Annual Antique and Vintage Show will take...
tribpapers.com

North Buncombe Student Awarded $10k Scholarship

Weaverville – State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) members via the SECU Foundation, funded a $10,000 four-year college scholarship for Ella Kopp, a senior at North Buncombe High School. The scholarship was awarded for study at University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, part of North Carolina’s 16-campus University of North Carolina System.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Bear activity closes campground near Watauga Lake

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced Sunday that aggressive bear activity led to the closure of a campground off Watauga Lake. Cardens Bluff will remain closed until the TWRA captures the bear or until it moves to another location. A release from the agency revealed that it has received evidence […]
WATAUGA, TN
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Jack E. Howell Sr.

Jack E. Howell Sr., age 85, of NC 80 Bakersville, NC passed away June 11, 2022. A native of Mitchell County, NC he was a son of the late Cling and Jessie Cook Howell. Jack was a member of Silver Chapel Baptist Church, he loved the Lord, loved the mountains and mountain people. He also loved the beauty of nature and enjoyed working in his garden.
BAKERSVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Close encounter of the black bear kind

On Saturday, June 4, my son Chris and I drove west on I-40 to Asheville in North Carolina’s “Land of the Sky.” We had a good day in each other’s company, talking as we drove. Under no schedule, we stopped and walked through the Jamestown Flea & Farmers Market at Morganton. A nice fellow there had a booth selling reproduction helmets, swords, shields and similar stuff. I tried on a Spartan-style helmet.
ASHEVILLE, NC
top-ten-travel-list.com

Asheville: San Francisco of the East

Many different nicknames have been attributed to Asheville over the years. The quirky city in North Carolina’s Blue Ridge mountains has long been known as an artistic oasis. It’s one of the most artsy cities in the Southeast. In fact, it even ranked number 25 on the Top 30 Creative Small Cities List. Art galleries, studios, and a variety of performing art venues populate the small, yet bustling city. Exciting art festivals are always on the calendar.
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week

Cherries have made their way to farmers markets this week! Better get there fast to have a taste of these deliciously tart treats, as they will be around for only a few more weeks!. While cherries are just as enjoyable by themselves, if you have enough extras, there are plenty...
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Water Tap Back On in Weaverville

Weaverville – At the Weaverville Town Council’s May meeting (May 23), the board approved supplying water to two development projects it had previously turned down, ending their unofficial moratorium on new water projects. A change in zoning request and another access to the property is why Councilwoman Catherine...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Education
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Bank of America in Columbus closes its doors Tuesday

The last remaining Bank of America in Polk County will be closing its doors this week. The Columbus branch of Bank of America, located at 170 E. Mill St., will be closing permanently on June 14. The Bank of America website says the closure is part of a plan put in place before the pandemic to optimize its branch and ATM network as more customers opt for digital banking services.
POLK COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

The Ingles Open Road: Western North Carolina Air Museum

Here in North Carolina, we're quite fond of claiming first in flight. Rightfully so, because it was in the Outer Banks where the Wright brothers took that 120-foot trip that would change the world. But here in the mountains in the town of Hendersonville we have our own bit of aeronautical history at the Western North Carolina Air Museum.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Clarence “C.W.” William Wright, Sr

Clarence “C.W.” William Wright, Sr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ in Newland, NC and loved to ride his Jeeps and motorcycles. Born in Powdermill his life took him up and down the East Coast driving for various companies before he settled in Spear, NC to work construction and security and raise his family while telling stories to anyone who would listen. His life was full of love, teasing and adventures up and down the mountains.
NEWLAND, NC
WJHL

LIST: Weekend events throughout the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Looking for activities and events over the weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of various happenings in the Tri-Cities region. Saturday, June 11 What: American Heritage FestivalWhere: Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats at 200 Hyder Hill RoadWhen: Saturday and SundayMore information: CLICK HERE What: Free Fishing Day in TennesseeWhere: […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Brevard Files Lawsuit Against HCA for 7 WNC Counties

The City of Brevard has filed a lawsuit alleging that HCA Healthcare has attempted to monopolize medical services in 7 Western North Carolina counties leading to inflated prices, lower quality of care and loss of services. According to Carolina Free Press the lawsuit states, “HCA purchased Mission’s assets, in significant part, because Mission had monopoly power in the (general acute care) market in the Asheville Region — monopoly power that HCA knew it could exploit to maintain and enhance Mission’s monopoly power in the relevant markets.” The relevant markets include, Mitchell, Yancey, Madison and McDowell in our area plus Buncombe, Transylvania and Macon counties where HCA owns 70 to 90% of the counties’ acute care providers. Some of the problems include: fear that local hospitals will become just emergency rooms making most services only available in Asheville, closure in 2019 of rehab, primary care and chemotherapy services, numerous physicians leaving, understaffed units, doctors required to bill on number of patients instead of quality of care, inflated prices causing this region’s residents to have to pay 75 to 100% more for a procedure than its average cost in North Carolina.
BREVARD, NC

