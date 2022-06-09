ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, IL

Hillsboro man selected as next IDMA Chief of Staff

By BenGil Staff
thebengilpost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Illinois – Maj. Gen. Rich Neely, the Adjutant General of Illinois, Commander of the Illinois National Guard, and Director of the Illinois Department of Military Affairs (IDMA) has selected Maj. Gen. (retired) William “Willie” Cobetto of Hillsboro as the next IDMA Chief of Staff. Cobetto,...

www.thebengilpost.com

freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/13/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 34,001 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 73 additional deaths since the Friday before, June 3rd, 2022. The CDC reports 32 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for the coronavirus, up from 19 counties the week before. An additional 39 counties are now at the Medium Community Level, which is up from 31 the week before. While most of the High Level counties are north, there are five downstate counties on the list, including Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, and Williamson. Six of the 39 counties in the Medium Level include Lawrence, Wabash, Cumberland, Clark, Coles, and Edgar. The remaining area counties, including Richland and Jasper, are still in the Low Community Level. With COVID-19 numbers back on the rise, everyone is encouraged to continue the health precautions needed to fight the spread of the virus. Go to dph.illinois.gov for more.
ILLINOIS STATE
thebengilpost.com

Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during June 5-11, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Alexander Worland, 32 of Mt. Olive, is charged with aggravated fleeing from police while driving 21 mph over the speed limit, aggravated fleeing and causing more than $300 in property damage, driving on a revoked license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speeding 26-34 mph over the speed limit, no valid registration, and inoperable head, tail or sidelights in connection with a June 4 incident.
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
FOX2now.com

Fastest-growing counties in Illinois

Why do people move from one county or region to another? The usual suspects are jobs, family, significant others, and overall cost of living, but there are other elements at play. For those with children, moving within close proximity of a highly rated school district is a key contributing factor. For younger adults just starting out, living someplace with a vibrant social scene might be a top priority. And for those whose careers have wound down after a lifetime of work, finding retirement-friendly communities is the goal—communities deemed to be safe, offer accessibility to medical resources and leisure activities in equal measure, and be affordable for those on a limited income.
ILLINOIS STATE
Government
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Litchfield, IL

You can find the city of Litchfield in Montgomery County, Illinois. It was the first town in the state to respond to the President's summons when the Civil War broke out. With support from a Litchfield company, the town formed the Seventh Illinois Volunteer Infantry Regiment. During the 1880s, people...
LITCHFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

More license plate reader cameras for Metro East

There are more license plate reader cameras coming to Metro East highways. Under a law signed by Governor JB Pritzker earlier this month, House Bill 4481 permits cameras along State highways in Madison, St. Clair and 20 other additional counties throughout Illinois. Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly says the...
MADISON, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois voters don’t have power to recall controversial officeholders

(The Center Square) – Illinois voters don’t have the ability to recall state’s attorneys, regardless of how controversial they may be. The issue has become a flashpoint in the race for Illinois governor. Vying for the GOP nomination with five other candidates, Jesse Sullivan said that’s a priority among his proposals to address crime.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Chocolate Manufacturer To Expand Central Illinois Operations

A chocolate production facility in Bloomington will expand… creating an additional 200 jobs. Governor JB Pritzker announced the agreement with candymaker Ferrero North America. The company will add to its existing Bloomington factory, which makes chocolate for use in Nestle products like Crunch and 100 Grand bars. The new production line will be the first North American facility for Kinder Bueno products, a premium chocolate bar introduced in the U.S. in 2019.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
99.5 WKDQ

DID YOU KNOW? The State of Illinois Now Has an Official Rock

I'm not a rock expert or collector but my 6-year-old daughter has a little collection from the backyard and one looks like Illinois' official state rock. I'm sure that someone is going to call me out on this one but I just saw that announcement from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. His announcement was actually a designation that named an official state rock for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Pritzker: Federal gun control package is 'not enough'

Gov. JB Pritzker said Monday a new gun control measure that a bipartisan group of U.S. senators has agreed to is a good start in response to recent mass shootings, but he wants to see more done. “It’s been an awfully long time since Congress acted on gun safety. So...
ILLINOIS STATE
wlds.com

Fray Makes Top 5 in Miss Illinois Pageant

A local competitor made it to the Top 5 of the Miss Illinois Pageant over the weekend. Juliana Fray of Pittsfield received 4th Runner-Up in the competition. Fray represented West Central Illinois as Miss Quincy. Winner of Miss Illinois was Miss Windy City, Monica Nia Jones.
PITTSFIELD, IL
Q985

Odd US Department Truck Spotted in Illinois, Who Are They Looking For?

You never know what you're going to spot on the road in Illinois. Honestly, you never know what you will find parked in a Walmart parking lot. Sure, you will find customers' and workers' vehicles. You may spot a semi-truck parked somewhere while the driver rests. Heck, if you are lucky you might spot your favorite band or comedian's tour bus parked in the lot too. We all have jokes about Walmart and not even the parking lot can escape the conversation.
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

New path systems would connect Edwardsville for bikers, walkers

EDWARDSVILLE — A new series of trails and paths for pedestrians and bicyclists is coming into focus in Edwardsville. Officials are in the final stages of drafting a plan to create new pathways for bicyclists and pedestrians. They say the project would build on the city’s current trail system, which is used primarily for recreation, to establish an alternative transportation network for residents and visitors to get around town without using a car.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
WIFR

Illinois State Police welcomes 17 new troopers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Police force just got larger, adding 17 new Troopers from Cadet Class 136 on Friday at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. This is the 7th class to graduate under Governor J.B. Pritzker. The Governor’s proposed budget for 2023 is the largest...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Illinois Grocery Tax To Be Suspended For A Year

Illinois residents can say goodbye to grocery tax for a year starting July 1. The Public Act (P.A) 102-0700 will suspend the state's one percent low sales rate and use tax on retail sales of groceries typically taxed at this rate from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. This public act information was released in April when Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other democratic lawmakers revealed the Illinois budget deal.
ILLINOIS STATE

