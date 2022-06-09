Car dealerships see jump in electric car sales

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With gas prices now more than $5 per gallon, people are looking for other options.

“The electric cars, you are not putting gas in at all, you’re waiting for a charger, or you’re charging it at home,” said Kody Slaght, a sales associate at Kia of Lansing.

Electric cars are zooming from dealerships like Kia of Lansing. They say it’s been 6 months since they had an unsold electric car on the lot.

“People are just coming in, putting deposits down and waiting for their vehicle,” said Slaght.

This wait could become the new regular.

“I don’t think the manufacturers are going to pack the lots anymore,” Slaght said.

The price of most typical EVs is around $35,000-$45,000 and installing a home charger can cost around $800.

So, they may not be for everyone at least not yet. But as more and more are produced, these prices are expected to drop.

“I think the biggest thing is getting everything in order and getting everybody on the same page at that point. And I think all the manufacturers are going to be on that road, it’s just going to take some time,” said Slaght.

Dealers say people should take their time deciding if an electric car is right for them.

“Do a lot of research online. Figure out what your daily habits are and if it makes sense for you,” Slaght said.



