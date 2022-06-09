ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Relationship: A Timeline

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is “stronger than yesterday” with Sam Asghari on her side, as the duo have been attached at the hip since...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 1

Billboard

Britney Spears’ First Husband Jason Alexander Charged With Stalking Her at Her Wedding

Click here to read the full article. A man once briefly married to Britney Spears was charged Monday (June 13) with felony stalking after showing up at the pop star’s wedding to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. Jason Alexander, 40, pleaded not guilty in Ventura County court to the charge, along with misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery. Alexander remained jailed, and appeared in court via video conference. A judge set his bail at $100,000 and issued a restraining order requiring him to stay at least 100 yards from Spears for three years. Alexander was Spears’ first husband. The two were married for...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Billboard

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Comments on Her Wedding Photos: ‘You Look Radiant and So Happy’

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears‘ mother, Lynne Spears, apparently did not attend her daughter’s wedding to Sam Asghari — but she did leave a comment on one of her Instagram posts about the big day. “You look radiant and so happy!” Lynne wrote. “Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!” The note from Spears’ mother was spotted on a slideshow of pictures from the singer’s wedding day shared on Instagram Friday (June 10), a day after the event....
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Billboard

Yung Miami Says She Doesn’t Need Your Relationship Advice After Diddy Confirms They’re Dating

Click here to read the full article. Yung Miami is over people online giving her unsolicited dating advice. During an Instagram Live on Monday (June 13), the City Girls rapper had a few choice words for people trying to tell her what to do after Sean “Diddy” Combs confirmed they were dating in a recent episode of the new REVOLT TV podcast Caresha Please. “Y’all always gonna come and say ‘don’t do this and don’t do that,’” Miami said. “Don’t tell me what the f— to do because I’m living my best motherf—ing life. I don’t need no relationship advice from nobody,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Billboard

Britney Spears Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Her Magical Wedding Day: ‘Fairytales Are Real’

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears is giving fans a peak at her charming wedding celebration. The 40-year-old pop superstar took to social media on Friday (June 10) to share a behind-the-scenes video of her fairytale-like ceremony in Los Angeles. The singer tied the knot with actor-model Sam Asghari, 28, on Thursday afternoon in front of famous guests including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore. “Fairytales are real,” Spears captioned the post on Instagram. Soundtracked by Haley Reinhart‘s rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley, the 44-second clip follows the couple through their magical wedding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sam Asghari
Britney Spears
Billboard

This BTS Tribute Is Perfect for K-Pop Fans: Where to Get Tickets Before They’re Gone

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Need a fun way to celebrate BTS? Fever’s popular Candlelight series will feature the last of a special two-night performance honoring the K-pop superstars. The second installment of Candlelight K Pop: A Tribute to BTS will take place next Wednesday (June 22) at Ovation Square Long Beach, Calif (a BTS candlelight concert was also held at the same venue in May). Tickets...
LONG BEACH, CA
Billboard

Taylor Swift Drops 11-Minute ‘Short Film’ Version of ‘All Too Well’ Song on Spotify & Apple Music

Click here to read the full article. Is 10 minutes of “All Too Well” just not enough “All Too Well” for you? Fans noticed that an 11-minute version of Taylor Swift‘s opus, with updated instrumentals and a retailored outro, was quietly made available to stream on Saturday (June 11) as the singer-songwriter-director screened and discussed her All Too Well short film at the Tribeca Festival in New York City. The newly released, cinematic version of “All Too Well,” officially titled “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” actually clocks in at 11 minutes, 26 seconds. The actual “10-minute” version...
MUSIC
Billboard

Lea Michele & Jonathan Groff Gush Over Lizzo’s ‘Spring Awakening’ Fandom

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has made it no secret that she’s a huge Spring Awakening fan, and it turns out Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff are happy to perform with her anytime. Back in April, the “About Damn Time” singer first used a strongly worded TikTok caption to express that she “would’ve given my left coochie lip to be at the spring awakening reunion show,” and the besties were asked about Lizzo’s fandom at the Tony Awards on Sunday night. “Anytime Lizzo wants to do Spring Awakening, we will have her,” Groff gushed on the red carpet to People....
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lady Gaga Tipped to Play Harley Quinn In ‘Joker 2,’ Little Monsters Can’t Handle It

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is already a superhero, just ask any of her Little Monsters. If the “Poker Face” star does indeed come on board to play Harley Quinn in Joker 2, it would simply seal the deal. On Monday (June 13), The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Gaga was in early talks to play the ever-so-unhinged Quinn in a musical sequel to Joker, with Joaquin Phoenix in discussions on a return in the lead role. None of this is confirmed, though stranger things have happened. Joker was a hit, becoming the first R-rated film to pass $1 billion...
MOVIES
Billboard

Karol G & Anahi Join Forces for Emotional Performance of RBD’s ‘Salvame’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of her “Bichota Reloaded” tour across Latin America, Karol G surprised fans during her Mexico City concert Saturday night (June 11), bringing out Anahi as her special guest. The two powerhouses joined forces for an emotional performance of RBD’s 2004 hit “Salvame,” marking the first time Anahi performed live in 11 years. On stage, the two artists even rocked pink cowboy hats resembling the one Anahi wore in the song’s official music video. “It was incredible to see how despite many years of absence you still shine with such intensity,” Karol, who’s...
MUSIC
Billboard

BTS Joined by Anderson .Paak on Drums for ‘Yet to Come’ During ‘Proof Live’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. BTS brought out a very special guest on Monday (June 13) during their “Proof Live” celebration. Silk Sonic’s Anderson .Paak slipped behind the drums in his now-signature bowl haircut and a cream-colored suit for a run through their new chilled-out R&B ballad “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).” With RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook chilling out on chairs in front of a full band jamming out on a desert-themed soundstage, the K-pop superstars rapped and sang their way through the tune — which includes a brief vocal nod to Kanye...
MUSIC
Billboard

Selena Gomez Recalls Meeting Demi Lovato at ‘Barney’ Audition: ‘I’ll Never Forget It’

Click here to read the full article. Selena Gomez sat down with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast on Monday (June 13) to look back on Wizards of Waverly Place, her friendship with Demi Lovato and more. During the interview, the pop star also recalled her first audition for Barney, where she sat in an open call with 1,400 other kids. “Out of all those kids, they picked seven, and I happened to be one of them,” she remembered. Another of the seven young hopefuls was none other than Lovato, who would go on to become, at turns, Gomez’s best friend, rival...
MUSIC
Billboard

Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Bounces Back to No. 1 on Billboard 200

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti rebounds to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated June 18) for a second week on top (rising from No. 2), following its debut at No. 1 on the May 21 chart. After its chart-topping opening, the album sat in the No. 2 slot for the next three weeks. The set earned 137,000 equivalent album units (down 3%) in the U.S. in the week ending June 9, according to Luminate. Un Verano Sin Ti is the first album released in 2022 to exceed 100,000 equivalent album...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lady Gaga in Talks to Join Joaquin Phoenix in ‘Joker 2’ Musical

Click here to read the full article. The Joker is back, and this time he’s bringing a friend. Lady Gaga is in early talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips’ sequel to Joker, the 2019 Oscar-winning, $1 billion Warner Bros. hit based on the DC character. Phillips has been co-writing the script with Joker co-writer Scott Silver for some time and has finally shown it to the studio. Last week, Phillips revealed on social media the title of the new project — Joker: Folie à deux — the title referencing a medical term for an identical or similar mental disorder that affects two or more individuals, usually members of the...
MOVIES
Billboard

Kaash Paige Is Learning to Appreciate the Moment More: ‘My Whole Life Is About Doing the Unthinkable’

Click here to read the full article. It’s a Wednesday afternoon and Kaash Paige just got to her studio session in Miami – she’s searching for the WiFi and it’s clear that her energy is in good spirits and she’s excited to get in the booth and start recording.  “I’m in here going crazy working on the project,” Paige tells Billboard as she gets settled on the Zoom call. Fresh off the heels of her newest singles “Girlfriend,” and “24 Hours,” featuring Lil Tjay, Kaash Paige is as excited as ever to be gearing up for her newest upcoming project The Fall...
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Song on BTS’ ‘Proof’? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. After much anticipation, BTS unveiled their anthology album Proof on Friday (June 10). Released through BigHit Music, Proof serves as a celebratory look back on BTS’ last near-decade as a band. Tracks from the three-disc set were personally selected and curated by members RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope as a gift to the ARMY. The album also features the brand-new single “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).” Was it a throwback hit on Proof that had you grooving all night long? Or was it one of the three brand new singles, or perhaps a track’s demo version? Let us know your favorite by voting below. Take Our Poll More from BillboardLizzo Announces New Version of 'GRRRLS' After Backlash Over Ableist LyricKanye West Calls Out Adidas CEO for 'Blatant Copying' of Yeezy DesignsYoung Thug Sends Audio Message From Jail at Hot 97 Summer Jam, Encourages Fans to Sign 'Protect Black Art' Petition
MUSIC
Billboard

BTS’ Jungkook Dedicates New Solo Song ‘My You’ to ARMY: Listen

Click here to read the full article. Just days after the highly anticipated arrival of BTS‘ anthology album Proof, Jungkook is giving ARMY even more to be happy about. The singer gifted fans a brand new solo track titled “My You” on Sunday (June 12), a touching love letter to his fans in light of the love and devotion they have given him over the years. BTS’ official Twitter account shared the news, and wrote that the track is a “song for ARMY.” The song arrived one day before June 13, BTS’ ninth anniversary as a group. The track, which Jungkook recorded...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through the Week: Joji, The Aces, FKA Twigs & More

Click here to read the full article. Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists including Joji, Eddie Benjamin & Alessia Cara, the Aces and more will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10. Corey Harper, “Pink Razor”   Consider Corey Harper’s new single “Pink Razor” something of an inverse to Carly...
MUSIC
Billboard

Fans Choose BTS’ ‘Proof’ Anthology Album as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Click here to read the full article. BTS‘ highly anticipated anthology album, Proof, has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (June 10) on Billboard, choosing the superstar K-pop group’s latest release as their favorite new music release of the past week. Proof brought in nearly 88% of the vote, beating out new music by Halsey (“So Good”), Demi Lovato (“Skin of My Teeth”), Carrie Underwood (Denim & Rhinestones), Lizzo (“Grrrls”), and others. Released through BigHit Music, Proof serves as a celebratory look back on BTS’ last near-decade as a band. Tracks from the three-disc set...
MUSIC
Billboard

Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake Reunite for ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ at L.A. Concert

Click here to read the full article. Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake have reunited onstage! Stapleton welcomed surprise guest Timberlake for a duet of the country music star’s Traveller album song “Tennessee Whiskey” during his concert at the Kia Forum near Los Angeles on Friday night (June 10). “I guarantee that most of you probably know me because of this man I’m about to bring onstage,” the long-bearded singer told the crowd when introducing JT. “He’s one of the greatest musical artists that has ever lived.” From there, the Memphis-born pop superstar excitedly walked onstage and took a few bows before the two...
Billboard

Lil Nas X Lip Syncs to Emotional Banger He’ll ‘Never Release’

Click here to read the full article. Lil Nas X has been diligently working on the the follow-up to his 2021 full-length debut Montero and over the weekend he dropped a minute-long preview of an urgent new track that, unfortunately, may not appear on the as-yet-untitled collection. “Yet another snippet I’ll never release,” Lil Nas captioned the first listen of the untitled tune. The track opens with angelic keyboards as Nas X raps, “I’ve gotta be kidding myself, if I’m never gonna fly what are all of these hard nights for,” he appears to rhyme in the video, in which the...
MUSIC

