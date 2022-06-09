ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale Unified approves stipend for substitute teachers

Paradise Valley Independent
Paradise Valley Independent
 4 days ago

In supporting teachers employed by the district in any capacity, Scottsdale Unified School District has approved a retention stipend for permanent substitutes who were employed during the 2021-22 school year.

A retention bonus encourages employees to continue working with an employer, and this stipend plans to support currently employed substitute teachers to remain at the district in the coming school year.

At the March 8 Scottsdale Unified School District governing board meeting, the district had approved the 2022-23 employee salary schedules and benefits, which included a COVID-19 retention bonus for administrators along with certified and classified employees, according to a district report.

“We value our continuing substitutes who have provided incredible support to our schools and students during the 2021-2022 school year,” the report stated. “We recommend the governing board approve retention stipend to these non-contracted employees.”

Broken up into two installments, the first payment of the installment will serve as a one-time signing bonus of $500 granted that the teacher fills out the paperwork with the intent to return by July 1 and an additional $500 if the substitute remains employed in the fall of 2022.

The stipend for substitutes, which was approved at the May 24 governing board meeting, outlines that the district will pay substitutes a prorated stipend, based on the number of days that a given teacher worked during the past school year.

“The stipend shall be prorated based on days worked during the duration of the 2021-2022 school year with the minimum amount paid being $100,” the report stated.

For example, if a teacher worked 144 out of 180 student contact days, their first payment would equal $800 in total, meaning that their installments would be $400 each. The rate is established by dividing the number of days worked by the total number of student contact days, and that number is then multiplied by $1,000 to find the stipend amount.

According to the report, if a teacher’s rate were lower than the minimum of $100, they would still qualify for the minimum retention stipend.

In total, the cost of these stipends is approximately $120,000, which will be supported through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funding.

Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley Independent

Paradise Valley, AZ
