Former Huntsville doctor sentenced for storing illegal drugs in home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A former Huntsville doctor has been sentenced to prison for storing and allowing illegal drug use in his Owens Cross Roads home.

Marshall Plotka, who operated the now-closed Phoenix Emergency Care in Jones Valley was arrested and charged in a 2019 drug raid across several states.

Federal Judge Abdul Kallon sentenced Plotka to a year and a day in prison Thursday after he entered a plea deal a year ago.

Before handing down the sentence Judge Kallon discussed a motion filed by Plotka’s attorney. Plotka attempted to withdraw his guilty plea, citing his cancer which was in remission at the time of the plea, had returned.

Federal prosecutors opposed the motion saying going through a trial would be a waste of judicial resources and that Plotka’s cancer could be treated in prison. Judge Kallon did recommend that the Burea of Prisons allow Plotka to serve his time in a medical facility close to his family.

Following his release from custody, he will have a mandatory three years of supervised probation. He will be prohibited all alcohol and drug use, aside from what’s prescribed for his health.

Plotka will remain out of custody until he has to turn himself in to begin his sentence on Monday, August 8 at 2 p.m.

