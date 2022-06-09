ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Former Huntsville doctor sentenced for storing illegal drugs in home

By Dallas Parker
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yR5D8_0g60usmV00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A former Huntsville doctor has been sentenced to prison for storing and allowing illegal drug use in his Owens Cross Roads home.

Marshall Plotka, who operated the now-closed Phoenix Emergency Care in Jones Valley was arrested and charged in a 2019 drug raid across several states.

3 students injured in Madison County school bus crash

Federal Judge Abdul Kallon sentenced Plotka to a year and a day in prison Thursday after he entered a plea deal a year ago.

Before handing down the sentence Judge Kallon discussed a motion filed by Plotka’s attorney. Plotka attempted to withdraw his guilty plea, citing his cancer which was in remission at the time of the plea, had returned.

Federal prosecutors opposed the motion saying going through a trial would be a waste of judicial resources and that Plotka’s cancer could be treated in prison. Judge Kallon did recommend that the Burea of Prisons allow Plotka to serve his time in a medical facility close to his family.

Following his release from custody, he will have a mandatory three years of supervised probation. He will be prohibited all alcohol and drug use, aside from what’s prescribed for his health.

Plotka will remain out of custody until he has to turn himself in to begin his sentence on Monday, August 8 at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WAAY-TV

Inmate dies at Madison County Jail

A Madison County Jail inmate died while in custody on Sunday. Patrick Lee Bone, 39, was found unresponsive in his cell about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. “At approximately 11:30 p.m. last night, a detention officer with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was alerted...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Five people Indicted after toddler dies at daycare

Five people are now under criminal indictment in Franklin County after a four-month-old baby was found unresponsive at a daycare and died. Four-month-old Autumn Wells was found unresponsive at Tiny Tigers pre-k in March and a week after her death, the Alabama Department of Human Resources shut this business down and suspended their license.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, AL
Madison County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Owens Cross Roads, AL
WAFF

Madison County Sheriff’s Office: inmate died of a sudden medical emergency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An inmate at the Madison County Detention Facility died Sunday evening of an apparent medical emergency. According to Brent Patterson with the Sheriff’s Office, a detention officer was alerted to an inmate being unresponsive in his cell around 11:30 p.m. Patrick Lee Bone, age 39, was transported from his cell to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Resuscitation efforts and other life-saving measures were unsuccessful, per Patterson.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abdul Kallon
WAFF

Hartselle Police searching for suspected thief

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Police Department posted pictures on Facebook of a man that is believed to have stolen from Lowe’s. According to the post, the man is suspected of stealing from Lowe’s and then leaving in a dark-colored vehicle. Anyone with information is urged to...
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Arab man arrested after manhunt

Hartselle Police are searching for a theft suspect. Fretwell escaped from Tuscumbia City Jail Saturday afternoon but was recaptured later that day. Alabama man arrested near Northern Idaho Pride event. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wesley Van Horn was among 31 Patriot Front members arrested in Idaho. Deadly fire overnight. Updated:...
ARAB, AL
WAFF

Redstone Arsenal issues noise alert for explosions

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Redstone Arsenal announced that it will be conducting ordnance testing and detonation activities Tuesday that will cause loud explosions. According to the press release from Redstone Arsenal, the activities will start Tuesday and go through Thursday. The release also says that the explosions could result in louder than normal noise levels throughout the area.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Phoenix Emergency Care#Federal#The Burea Of Prisons#Nexstar Media Inc
WAFF

Injured Franklin County dog looking for new, forever home

Hartselle Police are searching for a theft suspect. Fretwell escaped from Tuscumbia City Jail Saturday afternoon but was recaptured later that day. Alabama man arrested near Northern Idaho Pride event. Updated: 4 hours ago. Wesley Van Horn was among 31 Patriot Front members arrested in Idaho. Deadly fire overnight. Updated:...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy