ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

Business Briefs: American Eyecare named one of 'America's finest'

By The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cO6Z3_0g60uoUp00

American Eyecare named one of 'America's finest'

INVISION, the magazine for the American eyecare professional, has recognized American Eyecare as one of America's finest optical retailers.

The Burlington, based business is featured in the May 2022 issue of INVISION, for excellence with their newest clinic in Mount Pleasant.

The practice has offices in Fairfield, Fort Madison and Keokuk.

Now in its eighth year, the annual contest highlights the best examples of independent eyewear retailers in the United States and Canada.

“Every year it is our honor to bring our readers the best of the best of independent optical retail in our industry,” said Deirdre Carroll, INVISION’s editor-in-chief.

Stores are judged on exterior appearance, interior appearance/design, store biography, marketing, web presence and overall individuality.

“The central focus of our business is to take care of people – our patients, our staff and our communities. American Eyecare is an active supporter of multiple community initiatives, and we really enjoy taking care of kids,” said Jamie Strong, American Eyecare's operations manager.

Co-owners Tod Gerhardt and Matthew Ruhl’s have provided countless staff hours to provide school vision screenings to nearly every elementary school in the communities AEC serves.

Klingner hires architectural designer

Julie Nichols has joined the Architecture Department of Klingner & Associates, P.C. (Klingner) as an architectural designer.

She will support architectural projects throughout Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri. Nichols holds a bachelor of architecture from Iowa State University.

Comments / 0

Related
Radio Iowa

Ambulances from eastern Iowa headed to Ukraine

Two aging ambulances from the eastern Iowa town of Muscatine will soon be helping carry the wounded in a war zone overseas. Three Muscatine firefighters drove the ambulances to Chicago last week for shipment to Ukraine. Muscatine city spokesman Kevin Jenison says Battalion Fire Chief Gary Ronzheimer was looking for a way to help the people of Ukraine.
MUSCATINE, IA
Radio Iowa

Urbandale teacher crowned Miss Iowa

A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. Twenty-four-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Burlington, IA
Business
City
Fort Madison, IA
City
Mount Pleasant, IA
State
Missouri State
City
Fairfield, IA
State
Illinois State
City
Keokuk, IA
City
Burlington, IA
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Restaurants in All of Iowa

The US dubs Iowa State “America’s heartland” because it is home to dozens of restaurants in the real Midwest. Tourists and locals have the opportunity to devour the tastiest meals in Iowa’s biggest cities like Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. Iowa City, in particular, is regarded as UNESCO’s world’s first city of literature. So, you have plenty of reasons to learn about the state’s history while enjoying local and culture-specific cuisines. Below are the 20 best restaurants in the state.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

400 Jobs Canceled As Eastern Iowa Processor Stops Expansion

A major meat processor in Eastern Iowa has stopped its latest expansion that was set to bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Back in March, Iowa Premium announced its plans to replace its current factory in Tama with a bigger one. This new facility would hire 400 more employees, bringing its total employment to 1,200 people. This new facility would also double the Iowa Premium’s production capacity.
TAMA, IA
qctoday.com

Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa, named Miss Iowa 2022

Miss Iowa 2022 is Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa. Hodson was crowned Saturday night to culminate two days of competition at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Hodson, Miss Metro, 24, is the daughter of Emily Hodson and the late Dave Hodson. She will represent Iowa in the Miss America Pageant in...
BERWICK, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Invision#American Eyecare#Aec
KCCI.com

'Never forgotten': Iowa project helps families who’ve lost a child

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 3,400 babies die unexpectedly each year, but an Iowa family who lost one of their own is on a mission to help those grieving families. KCRG reports Angelo and Karissa Taylor experienced the worst pain a parent could have when their son Karim died at just 7 months old in 2016.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
ourquadcities.com

New $30M QC health center to add 140 jobs this summer

The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute will be adding 140 new jobs to the QCs in August 2022. A joint venture of UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health, the nation’s largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, the new $30-million facility plans to open then at the intersection of 52nd Avenue and 7th Street in Moline, near the Trinity 7th Street campus.
MOLINE, IL
Pen City Current

Pen City Current-Lee listings for Sunday, June 12, 2022

Sunday Brunch at Green Acres Golf Club – Now serving Sunday brunch 10am-2pm every week. Adults $8.99, Children $6.99. Ask about Senior & Veteran Discounts. 925 Fruit Street, Donnellson. 319.835.5011. Like them on Facebook for information about upcoming events & more. Youth Fishing Clinic – The Lee County Conservation...
LEE COUNTY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

How Joel Miller won the Democratic race for Iowa secretary of state

Going into the June 7 primary, I anticipated a close Democratic contest for secretary of state. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller and Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker had few substantive disagreements and few opportunities to reach a mass audience. The campaign received relatively little news coverage, and the candidates didn't get speaking time at the Iowa Democratic Party's large fundraiser in April.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Retail
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nurse involved in prison vaccine overdose is fired and fined $500

One of the nurses fired by the state for mistakenly giving prison inmates six times the normal dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been fined $500 by the Iowa Board of Nursing. Amanda Dodson of West Point, who began working for the Iowa Department of Corrections in 2003, was fired in May 2021 after she […] The post Iowa nurse involved in prison vaccine overdose is fired and fined $500 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

New Quad City hospital hiring 140 people

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A new hospital in the Quad Cities is getting ready to open and needs to hire some 140 people. Encompass Quad Cities Rehabilitation Hospital is being built at 653 52nd Ave. in Moline and is scheduled to open in August. The hospital is looking to hire registered nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, as well as case managers and even cooks.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Food Truck Fight is coming to Bettendorf June 18

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Food Truck Fight is making its debut in downtown Bettendorf on June 18, 2022. Bobby Ray Bunch, Event Owner of Food Truck Fight, tells us that over a dozen food trucks from all over the region will be featuring their delicious specialties at the Isle Parkway from 12 -8 p.m.
BETTENDORF, IA
qctoday.com

Three injured when car crashes at German American Heritage Center

Three people were injured early Sunday when the Chevrolet Impala they were riding in crashed at the German American Heritage Center & Museum, damaging the center and some of its contents. The crash occurred at 1:46 a.m. The center is located at 712 W. 2nd Street, on the northwest corner...
DAVENPORT, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy