Granville County student earns Golden LEAF scholarship

ROCKY MOUNT — The Golden LEAF Foundation announced that 215 rural North Carolina students were selected to receive up to a $14,000 Golden LEAF Scholarship — including Alexandra Maldonado-Pelcastre from Granville County — who graduated from J.F. Webb High School and will attend NC State University in the fall.

High school seniors entering college as first-year students are eligible for a $3,500 scholarship each year for up to four years of undergraduate study at a participating four-year North Carolina college or university. Community college transfer students are eligible for $3,500 a year for up to three years of undergraduate study.

Recipients from rural, tobacco-dependent or economically distressed North Carolina counties are selected based on career and educational goals, a review of school and community service activities, academic performance, length of residence in the county and expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.

The Golden LEAF Foundation established the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program to broaden educational opportunities and provide support to students from rural counties with the goal that after graduation recipients will return and contribute back to rural communities. The North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority administers the program and selects students for awards.

“We are proud to award scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF Foundation president and CEO. “These students were selected out of a pool of more than 1,600 applicants. We look forward to the future success of these scholarship recipients as they follow their education pursuits and develop into North Carolina’s next generation of rural leaders.”

“I’m so excited to hear that we have a student from Granville County receiving the Golden LEAF Scholarship,” said Representative Larry Yarborough. “This is a tremendous honor. We will all benefit from the knowledge and skills these students will bring back to rural North Carolina communities.”

“Congratulations to Alexandra from Granville County for receiving this award,” said Sen. Mike Woodard. “Alexandra has already demonstrated leadership and strong academic performance. Receiving a Golden LEAF Scholarship is a great honor and she should be proud of her accomplishment.”

“My sincerest congratulations to Alexandra for earning this award,” said Rep. Terry Garrison. “I’m sure you will put in the hard work to help you accomplish your goals. We need students like you to help our rural communities thrive!”

