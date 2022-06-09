ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville County, NC

Granville County student earns Golden LEAF scholarship

By For the News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gOnyP_0g60uYK500

ROCKY MOUNT — The Golden LEAF Foundation announced that 215 rural North Carolina students were selected to receive up to a $14,000 Golden LEAF Scholarship — including Alexandra Maldonado-Pelcastre from Granville County — who graduated from J.F. Webb High School and will attend NC State University in the fall.
High school seniors entering college as first-year students are eligible for a $3,500 scholarship each year for up to four years of undergraduate study at a participating four-year North Carolina college or university. Community college transfer students are eligible for $3,500 a year for up to three years of undergraduate study.
Recipients from rural, tobacco-dependent or economically distressed North Carolina counties are selected based on career and educational goals, a review of school and community service activities, academic performance, length of residence in the county and expressed intent to contribute to the state’s rural communities upon graduation from college.
The Golden LEAF Foundation established the Golden LEAF Scholarship Program to broaden educational opportunities and provide support to students from rural counties with the goal that after graduation recipients will return and contribute back to rural communities. The North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority administers the program and selects students for awards.
“We are proud to award scholarships to hardworking and bright students with deep roots in their rural communities,” said Scott T. Hamilton, Golden LEAF Foundation president and CEO. “These students were selected out of a pool of more than 1,600 applicants. We look forward to the future success of these scholarship recipients as they follow their education pursuits and develop into North Carolina’s next generation of rural leaders.”
“I’m so excited to hear that we have a student from Granville County receiving the Golden LEAF Scholarship,” said Representative Larry Yarborough. “This is a tremendous honor. We will all benefit from the knowledge and skills these students will bring back to rural North Carolina communities.”
“Congratulations to Alexandra from Granville County for receiving this award,” said Sen. Mike Woodard. “Alexandra has already demonstrated leadership and strong academic performance. Receiving a Golden LEAF Scholarship is a great honor and she should be proud of her accomplishment.”
“My sincerest congratulations to Alexandra for earning this award,” said Rep. Terry Garrison. “I’m sure you will put in the hard work to help you accomplish your goals. We need students like you to help our rural communities thrive!”

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Change of habit leads North Carolina man to $1 million lottery win

ARDEN, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina decided to mix things up when he bought his most recent lottery ticket. Yamir Bryant almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket, but changed his habit, went to a different store and bought a chance of fortune with a $1 million prize.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#North Carolina College#Nc State University#College Transfer#Golden Leaf Scholarship#J F Webb High School
cbs17

VIDEO: Gray fox family of 5 caught on Wake County trail cam

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hikers trekking across a Wake County trail may catch a glimpse of the area’s newest residents. Wake County Parks shared a video captured just after 11:30 a.m. on a trail cam in late May. The 15-second clip shows a mother gray fox along with...
Alina Andras

Six Great Burger Places in North Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, nothing beats a good burger and some tasty french fries on the side. No matter how you like your burger and your fries, you will most definitely find a restaurant close by that can serve them just like that. However, with so many options around, one might say it's hard to find a unique burger that doesn't taste basic.
wraltechwire.com

Looking for a job in tech? These Triangle companies are hunting for talent

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Scores of companies across the Triangle are looking for help to fill information technology jobs. Here’s a breakdown of data broken out from TechWire’s weekly jobs report on what’s available based on jobs boards and online postings:. Triangle Region Job Board. Leadership...
RALEIGH, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Man Wins $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

Eduardo Cervantes Garcia of Chapel Hill won a prize of $100,000 from a $20 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday. The lottery shared a release saying Cervantes Garcia bought the ticket from Family Fare on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Chapel Hill and collected his prize on Friday. After required state and federal taxes, Cervantes Garcia will take home $71,016.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Granville County, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Beach Becoming Part of State’s Civil Rights Trail

Have you ever been to Topsail Island Beach? Topsail Island is on its way to making even more history for the state. The area is on its way to becoming part of the state’s Civil Rights Trail thanks to the community. In the 1950s, Carla Torrey watched her father build houses and other structures on Topsail Island that remain standing today.
THEATER & DANCE
WSOC Charlotte

New $44 million rec center debuts in Lake Norman area

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Don’t let the bland name fool you: The Northern Regional Recreation Center opening next week is already a hit. Hundreds of residents have come in for preview tours of the $44 million center in Cornelius — and at least 200 have signed up for monthly memberships ranging from $22 to $65.
CORNELIUS, NC
FOX8 News

Are bears moving into the Piedmont Triad?

(WGHP) — If you’re wondering if recent reports of bear sightings in the Piedmont Triad could be signaling new neighbors, you’d be right. North Carolina’s black bear population is more prevalent in the mountains and coastal plain, but a report from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission confirmed that “the population is expanding into the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Wake Forest (NC)

Situated to the North of North Carolina’s state capital, Raleigh, is Wake Forest – a rapidly developing cosmopolis and home to Wake Forest University. There are quite some fun things to do in Wake Forest, NC, as this city has a good number of fun attractions and activities to keep you engaged.
WAKE FOREST, NC
jocoreport.com

Johnston County State Trooper Jason Hare Retires

A crowd of over 300 family, friends and co-workers came together at “The Farm” to celebrate the retirement of Johnston County State Highway Patrol Trooper, Jason Hare, Thursday night. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol Commander, Freddy L. Johnson, Jr., presented Hare with the order of retirement along...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Alina Andras

7 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina

When it comes to dining out, most people would agree that a steak is one of the best choices. While it is fairly easy to prepare it at home and it is definitely a staple in many American families, there is something about eating out that just makes it taste better in a way. That's because some steakhouses really know what they are doing and they have these secret ways of preparing steaks that just keep you coming back for more. And when a steakhouse has been around for 20-30 years, or even longer, you know the food is good.
spectrumlocalnews.com

5 things to know: COVID-19 spreading again in North Carolina

As the official start to summer approaches, the heat and humidity are moving into North Carolina. But unfortunately another surge in COVID-19 cases is spreading around the state too. Two dozen counties in North Carolina are now in the “red zone” for community coronavirus transmission, according to the latest map...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Butner-Creedmoor News

The Butner-Creedmoor News

Creedmoor, NC
959
Followers
294
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

109 S. Elm St. Creedmoor, NC 27522 919-528-2393

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/butnercreedmoor

Comments / 0

Community Policy