East Central senior goes from state track meet to prestigious all-star basketball games

Hope Fox has always been a versatile athlete.

The East Central High School senior took it up another level as she graduated from the school this month.

Fox competed in the Indiana High School Athletic Association state track and field championships in Bloomington last Friday. The meet, which has one class for all of Indiana, is difficult to qualify for through the sectional and regional rounds.

After going home for graduation ceremonies on Sunday, Fox went to prepare for another prestigious event.

Fox will play in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star basketball series this weekend. The girls will play at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Owensboro Sportscenter in Kentucky, then 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Southport High School in Indianapolis.

“So far we’ve been pretty busy,” she said. “It’s been getting busy getting to know each other. Focusing on winning. We’re here to beat Kentucky and have fun on the court.”

The Kentucky senior team has four Northern Kentucky players : Notre Dame’s Macie Feldman, Conner’s Lauren Hawthorne, Ludlow’s Jenna Lillard and Newport Central Catholic’s Rylee Turner.

Covington Catholic’s Mitchell Rylee was selected to the Kentucky boys team.

She is the first East Central player to ever be selected for the game.

“I’m so proud of Hope accomplishing a goal that she and I had conversations about after her junior year in her exit meeting and again this season prior to our season,” East Central head coach Kevin Moore said. “For her to make it in a year that has so much talent, it’s outstanding.”

Moore is an assistant coach of the team after leading the Trojans to a third-straight sectional championship this past season.

EC lost in the regional semis and finished 22-5 overall.

Fox was a senior all-state selection after averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game this year.

She became the fourth player in team history to reach 1,000 career points during the sectional final and ended her career with 1,013 career points.

Fox graduated as the all-time team leader in 3-pointers with 126. She is also second in deflections (403), third in steals (218) and third in assists (271). She was named an all-conference pick.

Junior Josie Trabel, the program’s all-time leading scorer, played in the Indiana-Kentucky junior game on Sunday.

Fox played in an all-Indiana senior vs. junior scrimmage Wednesday at Mt. Vernon High School in Fortville. Trabel was not on the roster for that game after playing against Kentucky on Sunday.

Fox will play for NCAA Division II Southern Connecticut State.

The Indiana senior team has several Division I signees, including three Big Ten Conference commits and Indiana’s Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson, who is going to perennial title contender Connecticut.

“They’re really good but they don’t bring their egos to the door,” Fox said. “They leave that outside. We love competing and pushing each other.”

Said Moore: “It’s pretty nice because we’re running some of our action. Running our sets for Ayanna Patterson is pretty nice. We have a really structured system. To have the intelligence with these players with elite skill set and athleticism has been really nice.”

At state track, Fox finished 23rd in the 300-meter hurdles, 25th in the long jump, and ran with a 4-x-100 relay team that finished 21st. She was the only senior in that group.

“I was fortunate to compete with our team,” she said. “We did pretty good at state. We had a busy weekend with graduation and getting up here. Track was a lot of fun It kept me in shape.”

She won the Mental Attitude Award, which takes into account academic accomplishments as well as sportsmanship and performance in the meet.

She graduated as a member of the National Honor Society with a 4.1 G.P.A, making Exemplary Honor Roll all four years of her high school career. She finished with 12 varsity letters.

Fox was also an all-conference performer in volleyball.

“Hope’s humbleness is a unique quality that she has displayed her entire career,” Moore said. “She’s an all-conference volleyball player and a state track qualifier in multiple events, on top of being an Indiana All-Star. You would not know that talking to her. She almost deflects and avoids the limelight and attention but is certainly deserving of it.”

East Central High School doesn’t have the most memorable name in Indiana, so the newly minted Trojans graduate is thrilled to have a chance to promote her school.

“I think representing East Central means a lot,” she said. “We’re not really known in the area, so bringing that up here and trying to represent our area, and Josie representing our area, is awesome. We’re earning our respect around the state.”

