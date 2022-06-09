ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Leon, IN

East Central senior goes from state track meet to prestigious all-star basketball games

By James Weber, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCT8y_0g60uQGH00

Hope Fox has always been a versatile athlete.

The East Central High School senior took it up another level as she graduated from the school this month.

Fox competed in the Indiana High School Athletic Association state track and field championships in Bloomington last Friday. The meet, which has one class for all of Indiana, is difficult to qualify for through the sectional and regional rounds.

After going home for graduation ceremonies on Sunday, Fox went to prepare for another prestigious event.

Fox will play in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star basketball series this weekend. The girls will play at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Owensboro Sportscenter in Kentucky, then 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Southport High School in Indianapolis.

“So far we’ve been pretty busy,” she said. “It’s been getting busy getting to know each other. Focusing on winning. We’re here to beat Kentucky and have fun on the court.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XtgfR_0g60uQGH00

The Kentucky senior team has four Northern Kentucky players : Notre Dame’s Macie Feldman, Conner’s Lauren Hawthorne, Ludlow’s Jenna Lillard and Newport Central Catholic’s Rylee Turner.

Covington Catholic’s Mitchell Rylee was selected to the Kentucky boys team.

She is the first East Central player to ever be selected for the game.

“I’m so proud of Hope accomplishing a goal that she and I had conversations about after her junior year in her exit meeting and again this season prior to our season,” East Central head coach Kevin Moore said. “For her to make it in a year that has so much talent, it’s outstanding.”

More : Two East Central girls basketball players named all-state; head coach to coach all-stars

Moore is an assistant coach of the team after leading the Trojans to a third-straight sectional championship this past season.

EC lost in the regional semis and finished 22-5 overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGROi_0g60uQGH00

Fox was a senior all-state selection after averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game this year.

She became the fourth player in team history to reach 1,000 career points during the sectional final and ended her career with 1,013 career points.

Fox graduated as the all-time team leader in 3-pointers with 126. She is also second in deflections (403), third in steals (218) and third in assists (271). She was named an all-conference pick.

Junior Josie Trabel, the program’s all-time leading scorer, played in the Indiana-Kentucky junior game on Sunday.

Fox played in an all-Indiana senior vs. junior scrimmage Wednesday at Mt. Vernon High School in Fortville. Trabel was not on the roster for that game after playing against Kentucky on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nXrW0_0g60uQGH00

Fox will play for NCAA Division II Southern Connecticut State.

The Indiana senior team has several Division I signees, including three Big Ten Conference commits and Indiana’s Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson, who is going to perennial title contender Connecticut.

“They’re really good but they don’t bring their egos to the door,” Fox said. “They leave that outside. We love competing and pushing each other.”

Said Moore: “It’s pretty nice because we’re running some of our action. Running our sets for Ayanna Patterson is pretty nice. We have a really structured system. To have the intelligence with these players with elite skill set and athleticism has been really nice.”

At state track, Fox finished 23rd in the 300-meter hurdles, 25th in the long jump, and ran with a 4-x-100 relay team that finished 21st. She was the only senior in that group.

“I was fortunate to compete with our team,” she said. “We did pretty good at state. We had a busy weekend with graduation and getting up here. Track was a lot of fun It kept me in shape.”

She won the Mental Attitude Award, which takes into account academic accomplishments as well as sportsmanship and performance in the meet.

She graduated as a member of the National Honor Society with a 4.1 G.P.A, making Exemplary Honor Roll all four years of her high school career. She finished with 12 varsity letters.

Fox was also an all-conference performer in volleyball.

“Hope’s humbleness is a unique quality that she has displayed her entire career,” Moore said. “She’s an all-conference volleyball player and a state track qualifier in multiple events, on top of being an Indiana All-Star. You would not know that talking to her. She almost deflects and avoids the limelight and attention but is certainly deserving of it.”

East Central High School doesn’t have the most memorable name in Indiana, so the newly minted Trojans graduate is thrilled to have a chance to promote her school.

“I think representing East Central means a lot,” she said. “We’re not really known in the area, so bringing that up here and trying to represent our area, and Josie representing our area, is awesome. We’re earning our respect around the state.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: East Central senior goes from state track meet to prestigious all-star basketball games

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Indianapolis, IN
Cincinnati, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Indiana Education
Saint Leon, IN
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Notre Dame, IN
City
Saint Leon, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Ohio Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Moore
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy