Phil Mickelson on Monday responded to criticism he’s received about playing in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf as he prepared for the upcoming U.S. Open. Mickelson received a lot of scrutiny last week from 911familiesunited.org, which represents families and survivors of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The group wondered how Mickelson and some other professional golfers could participate in the league given Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record and links to the terror attacks that left thousands dead in 2001.

