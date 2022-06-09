Authorities ID Man Killed in Shooting Near South Gate

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning. The scene unfolded at around 12:15 a.m. on E. 14th Street and San Pedro Street, where authorities responded to reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a man, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.Los Angeles Police Department detectives were searching for a suspect only identified as a male Hispanic, around 25-years-old.According to LAPD's Operations Center, the shooting was preceded by an altercation between the suspect and the victim.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO