ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Gate, CA

Authorities ID Man Killed in Shooting Near South Gate

By City News Service
2urbangirls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH GATE – Authorities Thursday identified a man who was killed in an apparent gang-related shooting in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area near South Gate that left two other people wounded. The...

2urbangirls.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynewsla.com

Man, Woman Shot in Florence Area

A man and a woman were hospitalized with stable vital signs after they were shot in the Florence area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 3:40 p.m. Sunday at 366 E. 81st St., according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

2 females killed during street takeover in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. (CNS) — Sheriffs officials were continuing Monday to investigate the deaths of two females who were in a car that may have been involved in a Compton street takeover when it slammed into an oncoming SUV. Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said the crash occurred...
COMPTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
South Gate, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
South Gate, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA Shooting Leaves Two Wounded

LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were hospitalized with stable vital signs after they were shot in the Florence area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 3:40 p.m. Sunday at 366 E. 81st St., according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton Street Takeover Leaves Two Women Dead

COMPTON – Two females were killed during a street takeover in Compton, authorities said Monday. The deadly takeover was the second one reported Sunday. The deaths occurred at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday at Wilmington Avenue and Stockton Street, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA Shooting Leaves Man Wounded in Vermont-Slauson Area

LOS ANGELES – A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was shot in the Vermont-Slauson area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. at 69th and Figueroa streets, according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested in connection with murder in San Bernardino

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a murder which occurred in San Bernardino earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Back on March 23 at about 10 a.m., the dispatch center received a 911 call for service regarding a shooting in the flood control wash area south of Baseline Avenue, west of California Street.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Florence Firestone#Firestone Boulevard
thebharatexpressnews.com

A metro bus attacked by a large group on Sunday

A metro bus was attacked by a large crowd of people on Sunday afternoon who allegedly tried to take control of the vehicle as it approached them. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and 54th Street, where a large crowd was believed to have gathered.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Standoff ends in Palmdale between homicide suspect, deputies

PALMDALE – A nearly seven-hour standoff between a barricaded homicide suspect and sheriff’s deputies in Palmdale ended Saturday evening when the suspect peacefully surrendered, authorities said. The incident began around 11:40 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at a home in the 36800 block of James Place, and the resolution...
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

Man fatally shot in Athens area of LA County

A man died Monday after being shot in the Athens area of south Los Angeles.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 117th Street.The man, whose identity was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website  https://lacrimestoppers.org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

1 killed, another wounded in shooting in Carson; suspect at large

Authorities Sunday said they were investigating the circumstances leading up to a shooting in Carson that killed one person. The incident unfolded in the 10 block of Scottsdale South in Carson. It was there that deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday. When...
CARSON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
foxla.com

3 dead, 3 injured in Boyle Heights shooting

LOS ANGELES - Three people were killed during a shooting at a rapper's party at an underground warehouse in Los Angeles overnight. It happened just after midnight in the 1400 block of S. Lorena Street near Grande Vista. According to police, it appears there were multiple suspects who shot six...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Downtown LA Shooting Leaves One Dead

LOS ANGELES – A 22-year-old man was shot to death earlier Monday during a dispute with another man in downtown Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at 12:13 a.m. at San Pedro and 14th Streets, according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man killed, bystander injured in Carson shooting

CARSON, Calif. - A man in his late 20s was fatally wounded in Carson, where a bystander also suffered gunshot wounds and was listed in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said Sunday. Deputies dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim in the 10 block of...
CARSON, CA
CBS LA

LAPD investigates fatal shooting in Downtown Los Angeles

Authorities were investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Downtown Los Angeles early Monday morning. The scene unfolded at around 12:15 a.m. on E. 14th Street and San Pedro Street, where authorities responded to reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a man, 23, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.Los Angeles Police Department detectives were searching for a suspect only identified as a male Hispanic, around 25-years-old.According to LAPD's Operations Center, the shooting was preceded by an altercation between the suspect and the victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in Gang Related Shooting at Van Nuys Gas Station

VAN NUYS – A 31-year-old man was shot dead Saturday during a possibly gang-related shooting at a gas station in Van Nuys, authorities said. The victim was identified as Rene Hernandez of Panorama City, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported. Officers dispatched at 1:20 a.m....
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood Woman, LA Man Arrested in Connection with Slim 400 Murder

INGLEWOOD – On December 8, 2021, at approximately 7:50 P.M., Mr. Vincent Cohran, AKA “Slim 400,” was shot and killed while exiting his vehicle, in the 8600-block of South 7th Avenue, in the City of Inglewood. On June 9, 2022, Inglewood Police Department Homicide Detectives identified and...
INGLEWOOD, CA
theavtimes.com

Search underway for missing Palmdale man with depression

PALMDALE – Detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate a 30-year-old man who suffers from depression. Christopher Lawrence Darrett, also known as C.J., was last seen around 5 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on the 2500 block of Olive Drive in Palmdale, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
PALMDALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy