IndyStar exclusive: Rep. Jim Banks sounds off on Jan. 6 committee ahead of public hearings

WASHINGTON, D.C., — Hoosier Republican Rep. Jim Banks will be among those leading the right-wing response to the public hearings being held starting Thursday evening by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Last year, House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy appointed the conservative firebrand to serve as the ranking Republican member on the commission. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected his and Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan's appointments.

"With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these members," Pelosi said in a statement at the time. "I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee."

Briggs:Jan. 6 hearings will be damning for the ‘maybe Pence should be hanged’ party

IndyStar spoke to Banks in Washington, D.C. Thursday afternoon about the commission and upcoming hearings.

Here's what he had to say:

On Pelosi's decision to reject his appointment

Banks argued Pelosi made her decision to reject his appointment because he and Jordan wouldn't go along with the political narrative she was trying to espouse.

"She knows that myself and Jim Jordan would ask the tough questions that would have deviated from the political narrative that she wanted the committee to be about, to focus on," Banks said, "which is to turn the committee into a political weapon against Trump, against Trump supporters and against the Republican adversaries."

He called the committee a "partisan political exercise."

"There's never been a committee like this has that's been completely partisan, one sided without the voice of the minority to ask questions that reflect our point of view, our side of the aisle," he said. "So that's what's so disappointing about the exercise."

Republicans Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois are serving on the committee over the protests of Republican leadership. They were each censured by the Republican National Committee for their roles, in fact.

Banks also criticized the committee for turning the hearings into a primetime "spectacle," instead of focusing on other issues like gas prices hitting over the $5 price mark.

"(That) shows you how out of touch these Democrats really are," Banks said, "their obsession with going after President Trump and Trump supporters in Jan. 6 and their complete lack of leadership on inflation, crime, fentanyl flooding over the border, the humanitarian crisis at the border, gas prices, the world spinning out of control, Afghanistan."

On whether it's worth looking at Trump's role in inciting violence

When asked whether there was value into looking into whether former President Donald Trump played a role in inciting violence on Jan. 6, he argued Trump did no wrong.

"President Trump said go down to the Capitol and peacefully and patriotically make your voice heard," Banks said. "Emphasis on peacefully. I don't know how you can be any more clear than that."

Banks is echoing a point here made by Trump's attorneys. The president at the time, according to a transcript by NPR, said "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

Others have pointed out stronger words Trump also spoke during that speech.

"We fight like hell," Trump said Jan. 6. "And if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."

Banks emphasized that the FBI is already investigating those who breached the Capitol, but there were others who were peacefully protecting what they saw as unfair elections in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, including busloads from his district. Those people should not be villainized, he said.

"There's nothing more American than coming to the nation's Capitol and protesting, speaking out, marching around the Capitol mall holding signs," Banks said. "A lot of people did that that day."

On what the committee should have investigated

Republican leadership conducted their own investigation of Jan. 6, after Pelosi rejected the nominations of both Banks and Jordan.

Banks said their committee, which focused on issues relation to Capitol security and how best to prevent future issues, will publish its own report in the coming weeks. He pointed to media reports that Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said police weren't prepared in part due to a lack of intelligence offered to police.

"When Kevin McCarthy becomes speaker in January," Banks said, assuming Republicans win back the House, "our report will give him guidance on how he can take his leadership role as Speaker of the House a lot more seriously when it comes to Capitol security and oversight of Capitol police... That's what a serious effort looks like."

The committee hearing will be aired at 8 p.m. on most major outlets.

Call IndyStar reporter Kaitlin Lange at 317-432-9270 or email her at kaitlin.lange@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter: @kaitlin_lange.