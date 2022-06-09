ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No, Star Wars Continuity Was Not Broken by Obi-Wan Kenobi

By Patrick Cavanaugh
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 1977, audiences who witnessed Star Wars: A New Hope learned that there was a history between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi, ultimately leading to Kenobi's death at the hands of the Sith Lord. In 2005, audiences saw what they assumed to be the last confrontation they had together prior...

Comments / 11

Shunkfluff
2d ago

For Disney it was not!! For George’s it was!! No if and or buts!! Your political correctness and your greed for money has ruined it… I understand you want as your own but you are wrong!

Reply(3)
3
Shunkfluff
1d ago

The fact you have to write an article to prove your right is proof you found loop holes to make money!!! Politics don’t belong in entertainment!!!!

Reply
2
