ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

Mason community sends its baseball team to OHSAA state tournament with police escort

By Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago

MASON – Mason High School is located in the 45040 area code, something you see Comets fans wearing with pride on T-shirts, sweatshirts and signs.

Coach Curt Bly's baseball team has proudly displayed the Mason zip on a lot of their gear. Over the years, the largest public school district in Ohio has brought home state titles in tennis, cross country, soccer, swimming and diving, golf, track and field and girls basketball, but baseball has eluded the Comets.

Thursday morning surrounded by balloons, signs and a tunnel of well-wishers slapping high-fives as they left the baseball stadium, the Comets set out on their latest mission to change history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26L0kp_0g60tRBD00

Bly took them to the state semifinals at Huntington Park in Columbus in 2018, but lost. Before that, former coach Ken Gray got the 1987 Comets in the state championship game, but they had to settle for runner-up.

At a brief pep rally before boarding the charter bus to Akron, Bly, players Aidan Stewart and Brenden Garula, principal Bobby Dodd and Mason superintendent Jonathan Cooper all addressed the sea of green sitting around home plate.

Cooper spoke of "Mason Momentum" and the Comets certainly have that on their side. They're trying to be the first team to win a Greater Miami Conference title, a district title, a regional title and a state title.  Principal Dodd referenced Alabama coach Nick Saban in "trusting the process".

Bly's wife Melissa grew up in Mason and he's been part of the area for 24 years. The program has been blessed by the Mason Home Run Club which has allowed them top facilities and added comforts like charter bus trips.

"I think everyone's excited," Bly said. "There's the anticipation of what can happen this weekend. Anytime you get an opportunity you have to make the most of it and that's what we intend to do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r8y3O_0g60tRBD00

Plenty of banners have been hung for Mason baseball, but the hope is the next one carries an Ohio Division I state designation. That would be the next step in the process.

Athletic Director Scott Stemple has been involved in the Mason process for 15 years. A former coach, he knows the difficulty in even reaching the state level of any competition.

"We tell them winning is important but it's not the most important thing," Stemple said. "We want them to show good character, put in hard work, be dedicated to what they do. When they reach these pedestals like this, it's exciting. We just hope to have a great experience. If they bring back a championship, that's even more awesome."

Cooper in addition to his words of wisdom as superintendent, was busy taking photos and video of the event as well as waving the bus onto Mason-Montgomery Road as it departed Comet-land for Canal Park.

"The community is wonderful," Cooper said. "They come out and support our kids, they cheer them on. It's just a blessing to be here in Comet Country. These kids have worked really hard through all of the different leagues and levels. To be at this point in their careers, it's so exciting to watch them. It's just a joy to see these boys be successful at what they love most."

Ohio Division I Player of the Year Garula, who will next pitch for the University of Cincinnati, saw the Comets win the 2018 regional title on his future college field. But, they were shut out in the Columbus semifinal.

"We're not done," Garula said after defeating Moeller for the 2022 regional trophy. "They (2018 Comets) took us to the state semis. I'm looking to take us all the way."

In his remarks to the crowd, he said the Comets have been working since October and they're not close to being satisfied.

The first step to satisfaction was boarding the bus which was escorted to Interstate 71 by the Mason Police Department. To get to Akron, you pass Grove City near Columbus. Mason hopes to pass Grove City on the field at 1 p.m. Friday to get to Saturday's title game.  Such is the process.

That's the next step in having the first state baseball banner in the 45040.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Mason community sends its baseball team to OHSAA state tournament with police escort

Comments / 1

Related
natureworldnews.com

Multiple Intense Tornadoes Left Trail of Destruction in Ohio

Multiple tornadoes struck Ohio on Wednesday, causing severe damage, widespread power outages, and terrifying scenes across the state. Early Wednesday evening, the largest threat occurred in Tipp City, Ohio, just outside Dayton and about halfway between Cincinnati and Columbus. At approximately 6:22 p.m. A massive tornado struck Tipp City around 2:00 p.m. EDT, causing considerable damage to a Meijer Distribution Center in the region.
TIPP CITY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Grove City, OH
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Mason, OH
State
Alabama State
Mason, OH
Sports
Cincinnati CityBeat

16 Things to Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (June 10-12)

The open-air vintage market will return for its first pop-up of the season this weekend, featuring more than 100 vendors with items such as clothing, jewelry and gifts, with food and drinks available from local businesses. On Saturday, Pure Barre will host a $5 fitness class before the market opens. Tickets for Friday and Saturday must be purchased online, while Sunday tickets can be purchased online or in person. June 10-12. Times and prices vary. 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd., Lebanon, charmatthefarm.com. Read CityBeat's preview of Charm at the Farm.
CINCINNATI, OH
WGN Radio

PHOTOS: Severe weather, tornadoes hit Ohio

Tornado warnings have been issued throughout the evening in counties including Champaign, Clark, Miami, Clinton, Greene, Montgomery and Warren. 2 NEWS crews are at the scene of reported damage by the storms along with possible tornado sightings.
10TV

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at west Columbus gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Circle K in west Columbus sold a $1 million Powerball ticket to a lucky customer on Wednesday night. This marks the 60th person in Ohio since 2012 to win $1 million or more for Powerball’s 5-of-5 prize. According to a release from the Ohio Lottery, the winning numbers on Wednesday’s ticket were 22-39-43-62-64 +7 PP=4. The odds of winning that prize are reportedly one in 11.7 million.
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

10 Bucket-list Worthy Restaurants to try in Ohio

Ohio is packed with delicious and unique eateries offering one-of-a-kind atmospheres. From taverns set in historic buildings to restaurants with unforgettable views, we consider the following ten restaurants some of the best and most bucket-list worthy places to eat in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Bobby Dodd
Person
Jonathan Cooper
WLWT 5

NWS: 6 tornadoes touched down across Ohio during Wednesday's storms

CINCINNATI — The National Weather Service confirmed six tornadoes touched down across Ohio during Wednesday's storms. In Greater Cincinnati, an EF0 tornado touched down in Brown County near Sardinia. Throughout the county, the wind whipped down large trees in the rural part of our area and scattered debris everywhere.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hocking County tornado among six confirmed by National Weather Service

Hocking County EMS posted drone video of the tornado damage area on social media. Watch the video in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that six tornadoes touched down in Ohio during storms that moved through the state Wednesday. That includes a tornado that ripped through Hocking County […]
NBC4 Columbus

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting

Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking sting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3xmGk0f. Three Columbus residents indicted in human trafficking …. What data reveals about gun violence in Columbus’ …. Columbus police arrest suspect in Operation Wheels …. Which Columbus projects will benefit from Ohio capital …. Columbus OKs $500,000 for...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohsaa#Police#Track And Field#Mason High School#Comets
iheart.com

Wednesday Tornado Damage Suspected in Brown and Hocking Counties

Tornado warnings were sent out during strong storms in our area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service will be surveying some damage reports to determine whether it was caused by twisters or straight line winds. The National Weather Service can confirm a tornado occurred in Miami County, Ohio, near West...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found in Williamsport creek identified as missing man

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body found near Williamsport this week. According to Pickaway County Sheriff Mattew O. Hafey, the body was that of 50-year-old Brian K. Adams. Adams had been reported missing just days before the discovery of his body.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
sciotovalleyguardian.com

A local woman reported missing in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department and the family of a local woman are asking the community for assistance in locating her. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the family of 31-year-old Mara D. Morrison has not heard from her since Memorial Day. Morrison, the family says,...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Walker J. Mustain, 24, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $150 fine. Anthony J. Stapleton, 32, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 37 days suspended. $150 fine. David L. Vaske, 40, of Lima,...
LIMA, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy