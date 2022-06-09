ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon and QB Bo Nix will be part of trading cards deal with Fanatics and Topps

By Antwan Staley, Register-Guard
 4 days ago
Oregon and its quarterback Bo Nix will be part of two separate deals announced Thursday between Fanatics Collectables and Topps.

Beginning in the fall, Fanatics Collectables and Topps will produce collegiate football and basketball cards through a partnership with 150 universities. The two companies will also partner with over 200 athletes including Nix through the name, image and likeness deal.

The partnership with Fanatics Collectables, Topps and student-athletes will put money directly into some of the biggest stars in college sports. Athletes who are part of this deal will not be limited from signing with other trading card companies.

Some of the players who will be featured this fall include Alabama Heisman Trophy winner Byrne Young, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

“Fanatics has been closely monitoring the ever-evolving NIL landscape, and we felt this was the perfect time to launch multiple, strategic college trading card programs that will allow schools and current student-athletes to create new levels of direct engagement with fans across hundreds of the top programs nationwide,” said Derek Eiler, Executive Vice President of Fanatics College said in a statement. “There are tremendous opportunities for this untapped area of the hobby and to expand further across the collegiate sports landscape.”

Fanatics Collectibles began in 2021 after securing exclusive, long-term trading cards rights from several leading players associations and professional sports leagues. In January, Fanatics acquired Topps, the iconic trading cards brand that has serviced fans, collectors, and retailers for over 70 years.

Contact Register-Guard sportswriter Antwan Staley at astaley@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @antwanstaley.

kezi.com

Crash near Lane Community College sends 5 to the hospital

EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash on E. 30th Avenue in front of Lane Community College sent five people to the hospital with varying injuries Sunday, according to Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire & Rescue. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, officials said. Lane County Sheriff's Office is...
LANE COUNTY, OR
