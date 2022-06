Early-bird tickets are now available for next summer’s U.S. Senior Open Championship. The 43rd edition of the championship, conducted by the United States Golf Association (USGA), will be hosted for the first time at SentryWorld on June 29-July 2, 2023. About 75,000 people are expected to visit Stevens Point during the tournament to watch 156 of the world’s best professional and amateur senior golfers at play.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO