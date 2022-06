LOS ANGELES – Police were investigating a shooting at a warehouse in Boyle Heights Sunday where at least two people were killed and two others were taken to a hospital. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:27 a.m. to the 3300 block of East 14th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported, adding that two people were declared dead at the scene.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO