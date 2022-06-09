ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Expert: Retailers slashing prices to clear inventory

By Sarah Doiron, Sarah Guernelli
WPRI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You may have noticed that major retailers, like Target and Walmart, have been promoting all sorts of sales lately. Johnson & Wales University marketing professor Kristen Regine tells 12 News it’s because retailers are trying to clear out surplus inventory accrued during throughout...

www.wpri.com

Comments / 0

Related
fallriverreporter.com

120 apartments planned for Route 6 complex, new business to be announced soon

A developer is planning to help create 120 new apartments on Route 6. At Wednesday’s Somerset Board of Selectmen meeting, Marc Landry, representing South Coast Hospitality out of Cranston RI, gave a presentation on how he wants to continue to develop Fairfield Commons. This time it would involve two apartment buildings with four stories.
SOMERSET, MA
NECN

Citizens Bank Customers Can Get Paychecks Up to Two Days Early

Payday is coming early for many Citizens Bank customers. Direct deposit customers should start seeing their paychecks up to two days in advance through a new service, the Providence, Rhode Island-based bank announced Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart#Kitchen Appliances#Marketing#Target
GoLocalProv

One of Providence’s Grandest Homes Offered for Just Under $6M - VIDEO

GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. One of the grandest East Side mansions -- the Historic Thomas Poyton Ives House -- is now being offered for sale. The home has been lived in by the most prominent families in the state's history -- the Ives and Goddards. The house features...
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Local businesses adjust as summer kicks into high gear

Various businesses throughout the South County region — especially tourist-dependent restaurants — are experiencing staff shortages forcing them to curtail business hours. Joe Viele, executive director of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, reported this week that the problem with staff shortages is widespread and affects not only hours of operations, but also days businesses are open.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
rimonthly.com

6 Seafood Shacks to Hit Up This Summer

Seafood Shack dinners are here once again for the summer season. Whether you’re in the mood for lobster or clam cakes and “chowdah,” here are a few little Rhody spots to chow down on these seafood staples. Aunt Carrie’s. Location: Narragansett. Why:. Legend has it that...
eastgreenwichnews.com

The Buzz on Business: Reopening of Clementine’s and Old EG Railway Station

Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz:. The Martucci Group has opened a new EG venture, this time, it’s an all-inclusive design, marketing, print and mail service provider, Total Media Group, in the historic East Greenwich Railroad Station at 146 Duke Street (shown above, photo credit: Total Media Group). The building was constructed in 1873, and decommissioned as an active railway station in the 1980s before being renovated for various businesses that called it home over the years. Total Media Group will provide digital and offset printing services for signs, posters, and banners as well as mailing services, graphic design and custom logo creating, branded apparel and products, and marketing services.
ABC6.com

RI launches 1st human donor pasteurized milk program

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Kent Hospital’s Women’s Care Center has launched Rhode Island’s first pasteurized human milk program. The goal is to provide breastfeeding families an option to supplement breast milk through the program, which opens against a backdrop of a shortage of baby formula in the U.S., The Providence Journal reported.
KENT COUNTY, RI
WPRI 12 News

Thousands fill downtown Providence for PVDFest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Providence this weekend as the capital city welcomes back PVDFest. The free downtown arts festival returned on Friday after taking two years off due to the pandemic. On Saturday, the festival was back in full swing — nine outdoor stages and […]
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy