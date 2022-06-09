Expert: Retailers slashing prices to clear inventory
By Sarah Doiron, Sarah Guernelli
WPRI
4 days ago
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — You may have noticed that major retailers, like Target and Walmart, have been promoting all sorts of sales lately. Johnson & Wales University marketing professor Kristen Regine tells 12 News it’s because retailers are trying to clear out surplus inventory accrued during throughout...
Lavender season is almost upon us and you could be sleeping among fields of the fragrant flowers at a luxurious Airbnb in South County, Rhode Island. Lavender Waves Farm is a unique overnight experience that just may give you the best night's sleep of your life. The scent of lavender...
A developer is planning to help create 120 new apartments on Route 6. At Wednesday’s Somerset Board of Selectmen meeting, Marc Landry, representing South Coast Hospitality out of Cranston RI, gave a presentation on how he wants to continue to develop Fairfield Commons. This time it would involve two apartment buildings with four stories.
Payday is coming early for many Citizens Bank customers. Direct deposit customers should start seeing their paychecks up to two days in advance through a new service, the Providence, Rhode Island-based bank announced Monday.
Looking for talented line cooks to join our team! We have opportunities at The Sail Loft, Cisco Kitchen and Bar, Joe’s Original and The Black Whale. Culinary folks, come join us for food and fun on the Roof Deck at Cisco Kitchen and Bar! From 9am to 3pm this Saturday June 18th on the Roof Deck!
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. One of the grandest East Side mansions -- the Historic Thomas Poyton Ives House -- is now being offered for sale. The home has been lived in by the most prominent families in the state's history -- the Ives and Goddards. The house features...
BILLERICA, Mass. — Market Basket announced that it will be closing one of its Massachusetts locations this weekend. The store at the Billerica Mall at 496 Boston Road will close on Saturday at 6 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the Tewksbury-based grocery chain. In a statement, the spokesperson...
Various businesses throughout the South County region — especially tourist-dependent restaurants — are experiencing staff shortages forcing them to curtail business hours. Joe Viele, executive director of the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, reported this week that the problem with staff shortages is widespread and affects not only hours of operations, but also days businesses are open.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A new, delivery-only medical marijuana dispensary is set to open in South Kingstown and will serve patients throughout Rhode Island. Sweetspot Dispensary is the first medical cannabis compassion center to open in R.I. in more than eight years. According to a release from the...
Seafood Shack dinners are here once again for the summer season. Whether you’re in the mood for lobster or clam cakes and “chowdah,” here are a few little Rhody spots to chow down on these seafood staples. Aunt Carrie’s. Location: Narragansett. Why:. Legend has it that...
It's something you'd see in a sci-fi movie and I can't wrap my brain around it. In the far north end of New Bedford, a good friend of mine, Henry Bousquet, was going about his day collecting eggs from his backyard when he discovered a monstrous egg in one of his chicken coops.
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — A wastewater plant has been discharging partly treated solid waste into the Blackstone River for more than a week, prompting a no-contact advisory for all water-based activities on the river between Woonsocket and the Slater Mill Dam in Pawtucket. Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management officials...
Do you have an update you’d like to see included here regarding an 02818 business? Whether it’s small or big news, we’d like to hear from you! Share the buzz:. The Martucci Group has opened a new EG venture, this time, it’s an all-inclusive design, marketing, print and mail service provider, Total Media Group, in the historic East Greenwich Railroad Station at 146 Duke Street (shown above, photo credit: Total Media Group). The building was constructed in 1873, and decommissioned as an active railway station in the 1980s before being renovated for various businesses that called it home over the years. Total Media Group will provide digital and offset printing services for signs, posters, and banners as well as mailing services, graphic design and custom logo creating, branded apparel and products, and marketing services.
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — “The Vault Music Hall & Pub” in New Bedford announced on Sunday that it would be closing “effective immediately.”. Sunday’s announcement assured customers who had already bought tickets to upcoming shows, that their payment would be refunded. Those canceled shows...
WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Kent Hospital’s Women’s Care Center has launched Rhode Island’s first pasteurized human milk program. The goal is to provide breastfeeding families an option to supplement breast milk through the program, which opens against a backdrop of a shortage of baby formula in the U.S., The Providence Journal reported.
You know him as one of the more popular Fall River area photographers snapping scenic and beautiful shots of The Scholarship City. Now he is looking to beautify the city in a different way. Trevor Santana is starting a “Clean the Bay” initiative in response to all of the trash...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on Providence this weekend as the capital city welcomes back PVDFest. The free downtown arts festival returned on Friday after taking two years off due to the pandemic. On Saturday, the festival was back in full swing — nine outdoor stages and […]
