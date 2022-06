CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Carlisle are looking for suspects they say assaulted someone during the overnight hours of June 3. According to police, at 3 a.m., police responded to the first block of West High Street in Carlisle. One of the suspects assaulted an individual on a bench at Carlisle Square while the other suspect recorded the incident.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO