Crews pull driver from rollover crash in Hillsboro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crews pulled a driver from a car after the vehicle rolled into a ditch Thursday afternoon in Hillsboro.

Crews pull a driver who was trapped in a car after rolling over the vehicle in a ditch near SE TV Highway and Imlay Avenue. (Courtesy/HF&R)

The car is turned over near the corner of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway and Imlay Avenue, Hillsboro police said at 2:13 p.m.

HF&R shared photos of the rescue attempt.

One car was involved in the crash, and the driver was taken to a local hospital. It is currently unclear what caused the crash.

SE Imlay Avenue is blocked between TV Highway and Pueblo Street.

Officials told drivers to avoid the area.

