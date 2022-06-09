ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County: Byxbe Campus project continues through challenges

By Paul Comstock
 4 days ago
Work on Delaware County's new Byxbe Campus still is expected to wrap up by August 2023 despite some challenges, county facilities director Jon Melvin told commissioners June 2.

The project is designed to centralize a number of Delaware County government services at one location. County officials have said the Byxbe Campus would provide a "one-stop shop" for the engineering and development services for homeowners, developers and business owners.

The Byxbe Campus is at 1610 state Route 521, a 63.6-acre site that formerly housed the Delaware Area Career Center North Campus. The county purchased the site from the DACC in 2017 for $1.7 million.

Part of the current work involves renovating a 140,000-square-foot building used by the DACC.

Also, a new 34,000-square-foot facility just northwest of the building will house the Delaware County Sheriff's Office administrative and patrol-division offices.

Melvin described for commissioners renovations underway on the building and preparing the land for other improvements.

He later told ThisWeek renovations thus far have consisted of preparing some areas for newly configured rooms, which includes adding or updating underground plumbing, electric lines and heat and air-conditioning ducts and fixtures.

Melvin told commissioners removal of some interior walls was expected to be finished soon.

One unexpected issue is that the soil under a section of what will be the new sheriff's office building is too wet, he said.

The moisture exists in the subsoil, he said, and the county engineer's office has joined the effort to find a solution, which is expected to involve a landscaping elevation change.

The Byxbe site has a pond that's needed to hold storm water, Melvin told ThisWeek.

In connection with the overall Byxbe project, the first phase of Byxbe Parkway, which will link Bowtown Road south of the campus to state Route 521 north of it, is underway, he said.

As a result, Melvin told commissioners, the pond needs to be relocated to clear the path for the parkway.

That relocation process, he told ThisWeek, involves digging a new pond just west of the existing pond and draining and backfilling the existing pond.

A recurring issue, Melvin told commissioners, is what he called the "lead time" in ordering supplies – how far in advance supplies have to be ordered before they can be delivered.

One example, he said, was paint for handrails in the main building. The required lead time was 16 weeks, and a decision to use a custom color was scrapped when it was learned that color would increase the lead time by 14 weeks, he said.

Melvin said one response to such issues is to order supplies as soon as possible.

"We've encouraged the subcontractors, if they can get the materials, get it on site, and we'll warehouse it,” he said. “We're fortunate to have a lot of space out there to store stuff. ... We're trying to keep things moving as quickly as we can."

Melvin also said the price of diesel fuel – used by heavy equipment at the work site – is the highest since at least 1996, the earliest date for which he has records of county purchases.

When complete, Byxbe is to house the Delaware County Engineer's Office, the Delaware County Regional Sewer District, the county's building-safety and facilities-management departments, the Delaware County Regional Planning Commission, the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District and Ohio State University Extension.

The new sheriff's building is expected to free up space at the county jail facility at 844 U.S. 42 N.

As a result, the sheriff's office awarded a contract to Columbus-based DLZ Architecture Inc. to study future use of the jail complex, Chief Deputy Jeff Balzer told ThisWeek.

It's hoped the study's recommendations will be received by fall, he said.

DLZ Architecture has completed similar studies and/or designs for other sheriff’s offices, including those in Clark, Franklin, Gallia, Harrison, Morrow and Wyandot counties, Balzer said.

"Upon completion, we will share the report and recommendations with the board of commissioners," he said.

Architectural work for the Byxbe Campus was done by M+A Architects of Columbus. The Columbus-based Gilbane Building Co. is the construction lead. Earlier this year, county officials said the Gilbane contract cost is $40.7 million.

The contractor for the parkway is Ohio-based Shelly and Sands.

Completion of the entire parkway – from Glenn Road to a proposed single-lane roundabout at state Route 521 – was planned for June 2023 with an estimated $3.1 million cost, county records showed in March.

The DACC earlier consolidated all students into what had been called its South Campus, 4565 Columbus Pike (U.S. Route 23).

In August 2019, the DACC completed renovations at the site that increased its original 84,000 square feet to more than 250,000 square feet, at a cost of roughly $45 million.

