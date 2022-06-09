ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Vice TV Addresses Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 and New WWE Series Report

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Yesterday a report stated that Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, which was renewed for season 4, might be on hold. It also indicated that part of the reason why is that Dark Side of the Ring creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener have switched attention to a new series...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Yellowstone Season 5: Paramount Network Confirms New Casting

Paramount has confirmed the new casting for Yellowstone Season 5. In a press release from the Paramount Network, they revealed that Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Oliveri will be joining the cast this season. There had been reporting about the newcomers, but nothing from the company itself. However, it doesn't get more official than straight from the horse's mouth. TV's #1 series marches on. In the early moments of this summer, Paramount has announced multiple spinoffs of Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's juggernaut thunders on. People just can't wait to see what other challenges the Dutton family daces out in their corner of the world . Check out what each new cast member will be bringing to the table down below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

WWE's Alexa Bliss Talks Possibility of Teaming With Liv Morgan

Bianca Belair's next WWE Raw Women's Championship challenger was recently decided by a Fatal 4-Way on Monday Night Raw, a battle between Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Rhea Ripley, and it would be Ripley emerging as the victor to challenge Belair at Money in the Bank. Fans were buzzing during and after the match though thanks to several sequences where Bliss and Morgan were working in tandem against the other competitors in the match, and it brought up the idea of a potential Tag Team. Bliss was asked about the possibility of tagging with Morgan during an interview with WWE Deutschland, and Bliss seems open to the idea.
WWE
ComicBook

WarnerMedia Has Reportedly Stopped All Promotion of Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy was arrested for multiple charges, including DUI, early Monday morning in Florida. Details of the arrest have since been made public and AEW has stopped promoting the AEW World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match that was originally going to feature The Hardys against The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer then reported that WarnerMedia was told to stop all promotions involving the former WWE Champion shortly after his arrest. AEW and Tony Khan both haven't officially commented on the situation as of yet.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Releases Another NXT Superstar

The new NXT 2.0 quite a few cuts in the first half of 2022, with WWE opting to release several names from its developmental promotion. This weekend, yet another NXT superstar has been cut from WWE. This time, it's Troy Donovan that has been removed from the NXT lineup. Many fans have come to know Troy Donavan as Two Dimes, one of the members of Tony D'Angelo's "family" with Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.
WWE
ComicBook

Three AEW Stars Reportedly Aren't Allowed to Wrestle at Forbidden Door

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door marks the first official crossover event between the American and Japanese pro wrestling promotions. And while the show is already promising a few dream matches, it has also run into a bit of a snag due to business agreements among other promotions. As first speculated by LuchaBlog, Andrade El Idolo was originally booked for the June 26 match but later pulled due to his contract status with Lucha Libre AAA as New Japan is in a partnership with AAA's rival promotion, CMLL. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline pointed out that both Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix won't be allowed on the show as well.
WWE
ComicBook

Family Guy Creator Seth MacFarlane Reveals He Has Complicated Relationship With FOX Now

This fall, Family Guy will return to FOX for its 21st season, continuing its run as one of the longest-tenured primetime shows on television. The series has become a staple for FOX (alongside The Simpsons) since it first premiered in 1999, and Seth MacFarlane has been steering the ship ever since then. In recent years, however, the relationship between MacFarlane and the FOX network has become a bit complicated. FOX, and particularly FOX News, lies on the opposite end of the political spectrum as MacFarlane and many others. Issues like human rights and gun violence in America have brought that schism to the forefront, and it's become a much more difficult situation for many that work on FOX programs.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

WWE WrestleMania Main Event Botched Finish Finally Explained

The main event of WrestleMania 35 in 2019 marked the first time women had competed in the annual WWE show's final match as Becky Lynch defeated Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships. But those who were watching the match live will likely remember how it ended, with Lynch rolling Rousey up and getting the three count despite one of Rousey's shoulders obviously being up. Commentator Corey Graves tried to point it out at the time but was shouted down, highlight replays of the match cut away before the botch and Lynch brushed it off in interviews in the months that followed.
WWE
ComicBook

Deadpool 3 Reportedly Adds Key Avengers: Endgame Creative to Crew

As it turns out, Deadpool 3 might be further along than anyone anticipated. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are back with the franchise, having their go at the threequel's script. Not only are the duo being joined by frequent Ryan Reynolds collaborator Shawn Levy in the director's chair, but it looks like the picture has found another major crew member.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Apple TV+ Renews Hit Series With a Twist

One Apple TV+ favorite is coming back for a Season 2. The streamer announced that Schmigadoon! Will get another bunch of episodes. TVLine also reports that Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page will also be joining the show as series regulars. Things also seems to be switching for Season 2 as the source material being parodied hits another decade. The first season harnessed a real love for 1940 musicals. This time around, we're hitting some later decades. A synopsis says: "having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, Season 2 will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the world of '60s and '70s musicals."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Has Vince McMahon Picked The Next Face of WWE?

"The Face of WWE" is a title few men within Vince McMahon's company have held, but United States Champion (Austin) Theory believes he's the next man to step into that role. Theory has been aligned with McMahon on television since late last year, is the youngest man to ever win the US title, was involved in a program at WrestleMania 38 that wound up involving McMahon, Pat McAfee and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and is trying to position himself as John Cena's opponent at SummerSlam next month. During a new interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Theory said he has already talked with McMahon about taking that spot.
WWE
ComicBook

Director of #1 Netflix Movie "Just as Confused as Everyone Else" by Its Success

At the beginning of the month, a new movie hit Netflix and it's having a surprising amount of success on the streaming site. Interceptor stars Elsa Pataky who is best known for playing Elena Neves in various Fast and Furious films. This week, Interceptor climbed to number one on Netflix's top 10 list. According to Variety, about 50 million hours of the film have been viewed as of yesterday. The outlet spoke to first-time director, Matthew Reilly, who is definitely surprised by his movie's success.
MOVIES
ComicBook

WWE Adds Title Match to Money in the Bank

WWE's Money in the Bank seems to be in a constant state of flux due to a mix of injuries and behind-the-scenes shakeups, but we are starting to get some idea of what the card will be finally, as WWE revealed a new Title match during last night's SmackDown. The fourth match of the Money in the Bank card so far will have SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey defending her Title against Natalya, and while the match had been teased and assumed, WWE officially added the match to the card during last night's SmackDown broadcast.
WWE
ComicBook

The Originals Star Joseph Morgan Dedicates Legacies Series Finale Return to Fans

From the moment Legacies debuted on The CW in 2018, fans of the third series in The Vampire Diaries franchise have wanted to see beloved characters from not only The Vampire Diaries, but spinoff series The Originals make an appearance— particularly Joseph Morgan's Niklaus "Klaus" Mikaelson. Now, with Legacies coming to an end this week, that moment is finally near and it's one that Morgan says is for the fans. In a video shared on Instagram, Morgan dedicated his upcoming Klaus cameo to the fans as well as expressed how the character has never truly left him, either.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ronda Rousey Names the Only Fighter Who Could Bring Her Out of MMA Retirement

Ronda Rousey has not stepped back inside the Octagon for an MMA bout since failing to win back the UFC Bantamweight Championship from Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016. Since then, the UFC Hall of Famer has turned her full attention towards professional wrestling and is currently the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion for WWE. But there's one matchup that would convince her to fight again, as she explained while on The Kurt Angle Show recently.
UFC
ComicBook

Critically Hated Horror Movie Climbing the Netflix Charts

There is seemingly no real rhyme or reason why a movie catches the attention of Netflix's streaming audience, oftentimes it's just because a new movie has landed on the service, but that's not what happened here and it doesn't explain why a reviled horror movie is climbing the charts. Yup, Brahms: The Boy II, the 2020 sequel to another widely despised horror movie, has been sitting on the Netflix Top 10 for a few days now, hovering around the #7 and #8 position. Right now it's the #5 movie on the service though, beating out Best Picture winners Titanic and The Hurt Locker. Fair? Who can say.
ComicBook

Crunchyroll Spotlights Billy Kametz's Best Roles with Memorial Playlist

The anime industry is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved stars. Billy Kametz, 35, passed away earlier this month after battling Stage IV cancer. The dub actor was considered one of the industry's rising stars, and many are revisiting his best roles to remember the legacy Kimetz left behind. And thanks to Crunchyroll, it just became easier than ever to find Kametz's standout gigs.
COMICS
ComicBook

Roman Reigns vs. Riddle Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match Gets a Stipulation

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the first time on television since combining WWE's two top prizes at WrestleMania 38 on this week's Friday Night SmackDown. "The Tribal Chief" will take on Riddle, a man who has been feuding with The Bloodline for months alongside his RK-Bro tag team partner Randy Orton. Paul Heyman announced on Miz TV at the start of this week's Monday Night Raw the match will have a special stipluation — if Riddle loses, he can't challenge for the title again as long as Reigns holds the gold. Heyman described it as "Do or Die on the Island of Relevancy."
WWE
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 3 Footage Shows Geralt, Jaskier Filming

Netflix's third season of The Witcher is currently in production with filming underway in England, but as far as teasers and reveals go, those have been pretty slim in the past few months. Most of what's been talked about pertained to reports about character castings and other supposed plot details, but this week, we did get at least a quick look at the filming of The Witcher Season 3 with eagle-eyed Witcher fans able to spot both Henry Cavill's Geralt and Joey Batey's Jaskier in the behind-the-scenes look.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love & Thunder Ticket Promo Shows New Look at Rocket & Groot

A new promo for Thor: Love and Thunder not only reminds fans that tickets are on sale now, but also that the Guardians of the Galaxy will have a role in the film. With a quick glimpse at Rocket and Groot, the spot gives fans a look at the beloved Guardians, who have been absent from screens since Avengers: Endgame in 2019, but are set to come roaring back in a big way in the coming months, between Thor: Love and Thunder, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, and the animated shorts series I Am Groot.
MOVIES

