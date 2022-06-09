Vice TV Addresses Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 and New WWE Series Report

Paramount has confirmed the new casting for Yellowstone Season 5. In a press release from the Paramount Network, they revealed that Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Oliveri will be joining the cast this season. There had been reporting about the newcomers, but nothing from the company itself. However, it doesn't get more official than straight from the horse's mouth. TV's #1 series marches on. In the early moments of this summer, Paramount has announced multiple spinoffs of Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's juggernaut thunders on. People just can't wait to see what other challenges the Dutton family daces out in their corner of the world . Check out what each new cast member will be bringing to the table down below.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO