Charles “Chip” Abele sold a Hollywood mixed-use project for $65.6 million to a related entity, linked to an $84 million refinancing. An entity managed by the Hollywood-based developer bought 1818 Park at 1818 Hollywood Boulevard from another Abele-related affiliate, records show. The new ownership entity obtained an $84 million mortgage from Deutsche Bank, and used part of the proceeds to pay off a previous $70 million construction loan provided by Trez Capital last year.

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO