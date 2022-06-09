Union County provides free lunches all summer

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials from the State of North Carolina, Cabarrus County and City of Concord will join leaders from Eli Lilly and Company for a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, June 14 at the Grounds at Concord. In January, Lilly announced an over $1 billion investment in a new...
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Executives and officials gathered in Gaston County yesterday to mark the start of construction on food manufacturer Häns Kissle Co.’s $42 million facility, the biggest project yet to land at Apple Creek Corporate Park in terms of job creation. CBJ’s Collin Huguley reported...
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — People with property on Lake Norman are being asked to add waterfront address signs to their docks and piers, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said. The address markers -- similar to what you see in front of homes -- are designed to help first responders and people on the lake during times of emergency.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Terry Belk had no plans of coming back to the Mecklenburg County Courthouse. He spent the better part of his adult life causing good trouble in the courts and political system in Charlotte but he had retired from that. Issues with medical debt forced him to...
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County school officials have approved the addition of seven sheriff’s deputies to serve as school resource officers, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “While this may not be the fix all, it is definitely a step in the right direction in protecting our students and staff,” Wilkins said in a […]
CONCORD, N.C. — The City of Concord is encouraging water customers to reduce their water consumption until the end of the day on June 14. The Albemarle water line, the city's supplier, is offline for scheduled work until the end of Tuesday. Concord's Water Resources Department is monitoring system...
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Don’t let the bland name fool you: The Northern Regional Recreation Center opening next week is already a hit. Hundreds of residents have come in for preview tours of the $44 million center in Cornelius — and at least 200 have signed up for monthly memberships ranging from $22 to $65.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Nine months after a portion of Alexander County’s prison shut down because of staffing shortages, hundreds of prison beds are now empty. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said statewide, it is trying to fill more than 3,000 openings for correctional officers. The...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City Council voted 10-1 to approve spending over $200 million for upgrades at the Spectrum Center and its practice facility. Spectrum Center, which has been home to Charlotte's NBA franchise since opening, is owned by the city, which is obligated to make upgrades when necessary.
CALDWELL CO., N.C. — Caldwell County EMS has stopped non-emergency transports from Caldwell UNC Health Care to other medical facilities. Officials say this change comes as calls for non-emergency transports increases and services at Caldwell UNC decrease. “The reduction of services at Caldwell UNC is putting patients at risk...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former CMS student is speaking out about the federal lawsuit she filed this week against the Board of Education. Serena Evans says she was raped by another student in a bathroom inside Myers Park High School in 2016. She says she went to her doctor, then the ER, then the police, and then her mother notified the school principal, Mark Bosco, via email.
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — With boat season underway, NC Wildlife Officers are reminding North Carolinians to put safety first. Most boating accidents occur in the months of May, June, and July. Operator inattention is a leading cause of boating accidents. According to NC Wildlife Resources Commission, out of all...
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A long “never-ending” yard sale in central North Carolina will mark its 10th year as the event kicks off Friday. The 301 Endless Yard Sale has become a marquee event in central North Carolina for vendors and shoppers alike. It spans more than 100 miles on U.S. 301, covering a stretch from Weldon to Rocky Mount and Wilson to Selma.
CHARLOTTE — Community leaders said they feel disappointed and disrespected after a meeting with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh abruptly ended. The meeting, hosted by the African American Faith Alliance for Educational Advancement, took place last Friday at the Faith Memorial Baptist Church. Rev. Jordan Boyd, Dr. Dennis...
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved incentives for Project Red Blade at its meeting on Monday night. [ ALSO READ: German manufacturer Perma USA to expand Charlotte operations with new HQ in Steele Creek ]. According to county documents, the unnamed company behind the...
