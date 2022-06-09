Union County provides free lunches all summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A former CMS student is speaking out about the federal lawsuit she filed this week against the Board of Education. Serena Evans says she was raped by another student in a bathroom inside Myers Park High School in 2016. She says she went to her doctor, then the ER, then the police, and then her mother notified the school principal, Mark Bosco, via email.

