ORLANDO, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is looking for another missing member of the Haitian delegation who went missing at the Special Olympics USA Games. Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, was reported missing Saturday after he did not show up for his morning flight back to Haiti, deputies say. He was last seen exiting a bus at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort where he was staying.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO