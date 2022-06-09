ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tellico Plains, TN

Tellico Plains native taking her hometown lessons to the Navy

By Hannah Moore
 4 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WATE) — A Tellico Plains native using her hometown’s lessons to succeed in the military.

Sydney Wilson joined the military three years ago after graduating from Tellico Plains High School in 2019. As her military career progresses, she says the skills and values she learned in Tellico Plains helped her to succeed.

“Growing up in a small town we didn’t have a lot of social influences,” Wilson said. “You learn to be an individual and that’s one of the things that has helped me so far in the military.”

Wilson serves in the U.S. Navy where she is assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Pensacola, also known as Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP), operating out of Naval Air Station Pensacola.

“No one in my family has ever moved out of my hometown, and I wanted something different in my life,” Wilson said. “I wanted to graduate college without student loan debt and also to become a nurse. Joining the Navy and becoming a corpsman really appealed to me because it can help make that happen.”

NHP is older than 26 U.S. States and is in its second century of service. It provides health care to over 150,000 beneficiaries in its main facility and 10 branch clinics across five states. Its mission is to give high-quality healthcare to warfighters and beneficiaries and to ensure a medically ready force.

“I’m most proud of being able to turn around patient care time from one hour to 15 minutes,” Wilson said. “I’m also proud of my role as part of a COVID response team that assisted in the treatment and care of approximately 85 patients daily.”

Wilson said she takes pride in serving her country as a part of the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means I’m a part of a team, and that means a lot to me,” Wilson added. “I always have a teammate that may not know what I’m going through, but they are always willing to help. We all raised our hand and took an oath to protect this county and I’m proud to be able to help and be a support system for my fellow service members.

